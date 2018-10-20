HAMMOND — The more Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo rehashed Saturday’s 48-27 Southland Conference loss to Abilene Christian, the less he found to like about it. And he started out not liking any of it.
The visiting Wildcats piled up 612 yards of offense, had 15 plays of at least 15 yards and punted only twice in manhandling the Lions on their home field.
SLU (3-5, 3-3) pitched in with its own acts of self-destruction, having a touchdown and a fumble recovery nullified by two of the nine penalties they committed and with too many missed tackles to count.
“Basically we got our butts kicked on both sides of the line of scrimmage physically,” Scelfo said in his postgame news conference. “They ran the football at will, dominated the line of scrimmage on defense, did whatever they wanted to us. It was a poor performance by our football team, our coaching staff and myself.”
By the end of Scelfo’s address the adjectives were piling up.
“I didn’t see anything really good,” he said. “That’s a football team (SLU) that didn’t do a good job. We got beat up by a good football team, but not one that should do what they did to us on our home turf. They were abusing us up front. We threw everything at them. We had eight guys in the box, guys all over the place. We were soft, not a physical football team, we didn’t attack the line of scrimmage and we got attacked, dominated up front.”
ACU (4-4, 3-3) came in leading the conference in time of possession and played the role to the hilt with 317 yards rushing and a short, controlled passing games that accounted for 32 first downs. Billy McCrary rushed for 222 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and Tracy James pitched in with 88 yards and two TDs. Quarterback Luke Anthony completed 28 of 36 passes for 284 yards and three scores.
It was the third consecutive game Southeastern has allowed at least 500 yards of offense and the fourth time in eight games.
“I felt better coming out after halftime, but you see the score,” said linebacker Tamarcus Russell, who led SLU with 14 tackles. “We’ve got to bounce back, practice harder than we ever have before and bring it all on game day.”
SLU quarterback Chason Virgil threw for 324 yards and touchdowns of 9 yards to Nih-jer Jackson and 10 yards to Lorenzo Nunez, and wide receiver C.J. Turner caught a career-high 11 passes for 107 yards. But the Lions couldn’t run the ball consistently enough to keep the heat off Virgil, who was under constant pressure and sacked four times.
Julius Maracalin got the Lions other TD on a 4-yard run and Jonathan Tatum kicked field goals of 33 and 28 yards.
The game turned on either side of halftime. Trailing 20-7, SLU had an 11-yard scoring run by Juwan Petetit-Frere nullified by a formation penalty and the Lions had to settle for a field goal with 1:09 left in the first half. After forcing a Wildcat punt to start the second half, the Lions drove to the ACU 17 but were stopped on a fourth-and-2 run by Julius Maracalin. The visitors then marched 83 yards in eight plays to make it 27-10 on a 15-yard scoring pass from Anthony to Torin Justice.
SLU answered on its next possession when Darren Johnson broke a 42-yard run to set up a 9-yard TD pass from Virgil to Nih-jer Jackson, but the Wildcats came back with another TD drive capped by James’ 2-yard run. McCrary tacked on a 51-yard scoring run on the next possession to give the visitors a three-touchdown lead.
“We’ve got to regroup, take a hard look at things, make sure we’ve got guys that are committed to doing what we need them to do,” Scelfo said. “When we find out those guys that are committed to doing what we need them to do, we’ll put them out there on the field and play. Until then, those guys won’t be traveling with us or playing for us.”