The Southeastern Louisiana football team is seeking a restart to the season coming off an open date that followed back-to-back losses, and coach Frank Scelfo is happy to have senior defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund with his hand on the ignition and foot on the gas pedal.
If the Lions are going to ramp up for a push in the latter half of the season, it’s going to start with the Nova Scotia native Berglund, who has become the team’s emotional center.
The Lions (3-3, 2-2 in Southland Conference play) travel to meet Houston Baptist (3-3, 1-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“The margin for error is zero,” said Berglund. “We have yet to put together a game for 60 minutes and reach our potential as a team. This week is the perfect opportunity.”
And Berglund is the perfect instigator. The returning All-SLC linebacker has gone through a tweak of his position responsibilities but has doubled down on his leadership. He’s having another strong season on the field with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks — sixth and fourth, respectively, in conference rankings — but it's often what he does before the team takes the field that is most valuable.
“What he does is bring energy,” Scelfo said of the 6-foot-2, 250-pound Berglund. “If you watch him play every snap, his effort level is so high. He provides leadership to the rest of the guys.”
Berglund’s backup Will Douglas takes it a step further.
“He’s a consistent guy; at morning workouts he’s the one who’s excited,” Douglas said. “He loves the game, loves the process, every step of the way. Since he’s been here, he’s been a hard worker, but since the spring he’s taken that to a whole other level. The guys respect the work he’s put in, and his performance has given him a voice. It’s really taken off for him that way.”
Berglund is the chosen player to address the team the night before games and also gives a pregame speech. He’s the one who steps forward if off-field issues arrive. During Week 3, he addressed a discipline problem and got immediate results.
“He addressed the issue and there was a huge change of attitude,” Douglas said.
Berglund is driven to succeed by a desire to make a life out of football, with the possibility of medical school after he exhausts that option. With the advent of the newly formed XFL, his options have multiplied, and he’s trying to make the best of his last shot.
He doesn’t have the mad skills and athleticism of the highly rated draft prospects at his position but does show relentlessness and a knack for playing well against the best opponents.
“It’s always been dream of mine. That’s why I’m a million miles from home now and for the past four years,” Berglund said. “It’s leading up to something. It’s sad to say it’s coming to an end, so I’m cherishing the moment.
“People say I’m a little bit undersized and I might not have the maximum speed some of the bigger school guys do. But every time I’m in a position to show people what I’m made of, where I’m from and how I play, especially against big schools, I do that.”
Against Ole Miss, he had two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss among his 10 tackles, while causing three fumbles and recovering one. The season before he had a sack, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup against another SEC foe, LSU.
He has one more tackle for loss than last year and he needs one more sack to match his 2018 total. With 30 tackles he’s on pace to match last year’s 63. Berglund set an example by going all out in the offseason to make himself better and his position duties free him up to make plays.
“My stats are a little bit better,” he said. “I feel faster, stronger, I feel like I’m better. I’m in more of a leadership role. Give speeches the night before the game and pregame. I’m appreciative guys took to me for that.
“I’m more free to get into a three-point stance or a two point stance and read and play football, instinct football. I’m maximizing myself in this defense.”
Berglund is hoping that leads to a career in pro football. Scelfo said the Lions will have a larger than normal void when he’s gone.
“This is it for him and he wants to go out on a high note,” Scelfo said. “He’s a great leader in the locker room and on the field. A quality person (and) student. He epitomizes everything we want out of a student-athlete, on the field off and in community. Because of that, the other guys respect him. When he says something, it carries a lot of weight, not just blowing wind. He backs it up at practice. What y’all see on Saturday is what we see Monday through Friday.”