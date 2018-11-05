UL-Lafayette coach Billy Napier made sure his Ragin’ Cajun football team knew where it stood Sunday evening, last weekend’s road loss at Troy notwithstanding.
“We’re going to move forward here,” Napier said. “Three games to go, and we’re really in position where if we continue to play well and can put together three wins, we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the year.”
That would be in the Sun Belt Conference’s inaugural championship game Dec. 1, and the Cajuns (4-5, 2-3) have a legitimate shot at reaching that game if they can pull off home wins over Georgia State and South Alabama in the next two weeks. Those two are a combined 4-14 heading into this weekend when GSU’s Panthers (2-7, 1-4) visit Cajun Field at 4 p.m.
Wins in the final two home games would set up a potential West Division title game in the Nov. 24 finale at rival UL-Monroe, which leads the West with a 3-2 mark but faces a pivotal road game at Arkansas State on Saturday. The Cajuns are 2-0 against West Division teams, are a two-touchdown favorite this weekend and will be favored in the Nov. 17 home finale against USA.
“We have to look at these last three games totally different,” said junior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux, who had seven tackles and two stops for losses in Saturday’s 26-16 loss to Troy. “Sometimes you just go week to week saying it’s the next game, but these are the three games that really determine whether or not we’ll be in the Sun Belt championship or not.”
Napier also found positives in Saturday’s loss, one in which the host and East Division leading Trojans remained unbeaten in league play. Troy jumped to a 10-3 lead in the game’s first eight minutes and led 23-3 at halftime.
“I am proud of our team in the way we responded at halftime being down by 20, to make it a 10-point game and be in position in the fourth quarter to make it competitive,” Napier said. “We did some good things. I thought we played one of our better games on special teams and defensively we did much better in terms of stopping the run. We did give up some explosive passes which obviously were a difference in the game.”
Most notable in that was a 75-yard strike from Trojan backup quarterback Sawyer Smith to Damion Willis, one play after the Cajuns had tied the game in the first quarter on Kyle Pfau’s 32-yard field goal. Willis finished the game with 10 catches for 213 yards, the fifth-highest total in Sun Belt history.
“We knew going in they were going to take shots outside, and we didn’t handle that well,” Napier said. “We’ve got some guys out there that have limited experience and they weren’t able to make plays. But a couple of times we’re all over the guy and the guy makes terrific plays.”
“We gave up too many big plays in the first half,” Boudreaux said. “We had a lot of missed gap assignments obviously. At halftime we came together and talked in the locker room that we had to come out and start faster.”
In the second half, UL-Lafayette’s defense limited Troy (7-2, 5-0) to four first downs, 37 rushing and 49 passing yards on three of 10 passes. Offensively, though, the Cajuns struggled and had its lowest output of the year (270 yards) along with a season-high three turnovers.
“I think it was 10 points in the first 12 plays, something like that,” Napier said. “They had a couple of one-play touchdowns. One of them was a straight communication error and the other is a technique issue.
“When you look at the tape, it was decision making, technique, fundamentals, communication and just a poor level of execution. We can fix the issues we had, they’re very correctable, and I think that gives us a little bit of resolve going forward, relative to what we can accomplish here in the next three weeks.”
The Cajuns are 1-4 on the road to go with a 3-2 record at Cajun Field, and are averaging fewer than 20 points and 350 offensive yards in five road games. At home, UL-Lafayette is averaging 47.5 points and more than 560 offensive yards, but Napier said that was more a product of who’s been on that road schedule.
“Alabama, Mississippi State, Troy and Appalachian State are probably all in the top 35 in defense, so that probably has more to do with it than anything,” he said. “Certainly we’ve played good teams on the road, but we did go to Texas State and had a good day on offense.”