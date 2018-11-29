Fantasy Football: Matchups to exploit and avoid in Week 13

If you’re still reading this column for helpful advice as we approach the final week of regular-season action in most leagues, congratulations on staying relevant.
That’s more than we can say for the Packers and Jaguars. If you’re already out of contention but continue to battle, we salute you; the Cardinals and Bengals should take a page from your book. And if you’ve already locked up your playoff spots, like the Rams, Saints and Chiefs have (for all intents and purposes), it’s never too early to start planning ahead.
MATCHUPS TO EXPLOIT
PANTHERS (at Buccaneers)
Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore hardly have been the problems during Carolina’s three-game losing streak, but they’ll create plenty for an awful Bucs ‘D.’ Newton (QB4 overall) and McCaffrey (nine TDs in past five games after only one TD in his first six games) by now are known quantities. It’s Moore and speedy sidekick Curtis Samuel whom owners should familiarize with fast, if they haven't already. Moore has 248 receiving yards and a touchdown over his past two games, when injuries have hampered Torrey Smith and Devin Funchess. Samuel has averaged 43.5 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown over the past month. Moore is a must start, while Samuel has flexed his way into consideration.
Don’t hesitate: QB Cam Newton, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR D.J. Moore, TE Greg Olsen
Think twice (but it’s alright): WR Devin Funchess*, WR Curtis Samuel
BRONCOS (at Bengals)
Phillip Lindsay earned Vance Joseph’s praise this week for his ability to “run through darkness” after the undrafted rookie’s career rushing day in the upset of the Steelers. That’s great news as Lindsay now heads to Cincinnati, which has overtaken intrastate rival Cleveland as having the darkest outlook not only in Ohio but the division. Cincinnati was sliced and diced by Baker Mayfield for four touchdowns and hasn’t held an opponent below 28 points at home since the first week of October. TE Jeff Heuerman’s season-ending injury could create a spike in targets for Courtland Sutton, who was held to only one catch for the first time since the Demaryius Thomas trade. Lindsay and Emmanuel Sanders are elite plays this week.
Don’t hesitate: RB Phillip Lindsay, WR Emmanuel Sanders
Think twice (but it’s alright): WR Courtland Sutton
SEAHAWKS (vs. 49ers)
Russell Wilson’s first 300-yard passing day in more than a year spurred Seattle’s road upset in Carolina, and yet Wilson still left plenty of meat on the bone, overshooting Doug Baldwin on a would-be touchdown for a second consecutive week. The Niners’ season, we thought, hit rock bottom when Reuben Foster’s release preceded a noncompetitive loss in Tampa on Sunday. But Wilson has four touchdowns against one turnover in two wins over Robert Saleh-led Niners defenses. And this year’s version just lost Foster and CB2 Jimmie Ward, who played more than 90 percent of the defensive snaps in the six games before Sunday.
Don’t hesitate: QB Russell Wilson, RB Chris Carson, WRs Tyler Lockett, Doug Baldwin
Think twice (but it’s alright): WR David Moore, TE Nick Vannett
COWBOYS (vs. Saints)
Since the Amari Cooper trade, Dak Prescott is QB8 overall (QB11 in average scoring). There aren’t a lot of sneaky plays in Dallas — it’s the triplets, and that’s it — but even with bye weeks behind us, Prescott is on our QB1 radar and Cooper is locked in as WR2 with week-winning upside, as we saw on Thanksgiving, when his 180-yard, 2-TD eruption — most of it coming in less than five minutes — vaulted him to fantasy’s second-leading scorer in Week 12.
Don’t hesitate: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Amari Cooper
Think twice (but it’s alright): QB Dak Prescott
MATCHUPS TO AVOID
JAGUARS (vs. Colts)
We’re not shy here about extolling the potential virtues of an in-season coordinator switch. But ousting Nathaniel Hackett this week, then demoting Blake Bortles in favor of Cody Kessler, doesn’t exactly scream juggernaut Jaguars. Add in the fact that Leonard Fournette is suspended and the Colts’ upstart ‘D’ allowed only 88 yards after intermission in the Week 12 win over the Dolphins and has quietly defended the run well, and we’re pretty much done taking Jacksonville seriously until it addresses its QB problem earnestly.
Think twice (but it’s alright): RB T.J. Yeldon, WR Donte Moncrief
Don’t do it: RB Carlos Hyde, WRs Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole
BENGALS (vs. Broncos)
We’re actually fine with Jeff Driskel getting a shot in a lost season after Andy Dalton was sent to IR this week. We know what Dalton is; perhaps the athletic Driskel can show something after a few bright preseason flashes. But the Broncos neutralized Antonio Brown and James Conner last week, and turned Ben Roethlisberger over three times. So how’s the Bengals offense, likely to again be without A.J. Green, going to fare in Driskel’s first start? That question was rhetorical, by the way, like the Bengals’ continued employment of Marvin Lewis reunion with Hue Jackson.
Think twice (but it’s alright): RB Joe Mixon, WRs Tyler Boyd, John Ross
Don’t do it: RB Gio Bernard, TE C.J. Uzomah
49ers (at Seahawks)
We’re going out on a limb here in surmising that if the Niners couldn’t do work on offense in Tampa Bay, they might not be a rich source of fantasy productivity headed to Seattle — whether their season trudges mercifully ahead with Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard. Even George Kittle owners must temper expectations this week, as only four teams have allowed fewer yards to enemy tight ends than the Hawks. But Matt Breida could stay hot, though, against a defense that’s allowed Melvin Gordon, Todd Gurley, Aaron Jones and Christian McCaffrey to finish as RB8, RB12, RB5 and RB1, respectively, over the past month.
Don’t hesitate: RB Matt Breida, TE George Kittle
Think twice (but it’s alright): WR Dante Pettis
Washington (vs. Eagles)
And completing our QB2 quartet of avoids is Colt McCoy-led Washington. It could be worse for the NFC East co-leaders, like being relegated to Kessler, Driskel or the two-headed Mullens-Beathard monster in a playoff chase. Still, McCoy struggled on Thanksgiving in his first start in nearly four years, with three giveaways in Dallas, and we don’t foresee the mini bye and returning home to host a resurgent Philly ‘D’ serving as the cure-all. Washington is ill equipped with its banged-up pass-catching corps to take advantage of the Eagles’ secondary injuries.
Think twice (but it’s alright): RB Adrian Peterson, TE Jordan Reed, WRs Josh Doctson, Trey Quinn
Don’t do it: QB Colt McCoy, RB Kapri Bibbs, WR Maurice Harris, TE Vernon Davis
