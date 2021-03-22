It is amazing how quickly what you are going to write about in this bowling column can turn on a dime.
I was expecting to write about (and we will) an exciting Sue Braud BR Singles Tournament at Circle Bowl and now we are talking about a bowling center closing and it is Baton Rouge’s Circle Bowl.
Some 62 years of operation will come to an end on April 1 (no April Fools joke) when the doors close for the final time. It comes two months shy of eight years when Metro (formerly Plank Bowl) closed its doors.
The rumors have been out there for the last couple of years. Things that happened in 2016 didn’t help the center and the loss of the many weekends of the Southern Bowling Congress event in 2020 at the start of the pandemic started the bell tolling on Circle Bowl’s time. Months of closure, a lack of league bowlers returning and continued bills to keep the place comfortable for customers proved too much for the bowling division of Malco Theatres.
I think of so many people, as many longtime bowlers do, who have done what they could to keep things moving forward in the past 15-20 years when bowling alleys became entertainment centers. Circle and earlier Metro were bowling lanes where the top priority was bowling and those places are harder and harder to keep open in 2021.
Most people remember John Snee and Sue Braud who were longtime fixtures of the center.
Snee, a native of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, who died in 2011 helped get the center started in Baton Rouge and he made it his own at a time when bowling was popular in the city. He started the BR Tournament in 1973, then the Baskin-Robbins Tournament, a legacy held for the final time at Circle just last week.
Braud became a fixture at Circle Bowl for decades as well, working with youth bowlers and spending some 20 years as center managers. Braud and Snee had the premier Labor Day weekend youth event in south Louisiana that drew bowlers from several states for the annual Mid-South Scratch Tournament.
In the days before Interstate 49 made travel easy, a group from Shreveport would make a road trip for the event and that’s how I met John and his family and Sue Braud. It is what I will always remember about Circle Bowl (not necessarily the years his son, Greg, would beat me in match play). I have always felt I was involved with a lot of people who cared about the sport, and that’s not a bad thing to say about a venue.
It was the place I had my one shot at 300 when I had the first 10 strikes in the Industrial League. Let’s see the house I shot 700 in is closed and the house I had 10 strikes in is about to close. That’s not a good omen is it?
I’ve covered big tournaments there for The Advocate like women’s pro regions, the USBC Senior Women’s Masters, big high school matches and more. Lots of memories for 62 years. A salute to Circle Bowl and all who have created or helped create memories that we’ll always remember.
BR Singles
Well, the best news is that the Sue Braud BR Singles Tournament is going to apparently continue somewhere after Circle Bowl closes. The BR Tournament web site has said the August tournament will be held on a “date and location to be determined.”
Michael Simpson of Slidell defeated Baton Rouge’s Juan Coston, Jr., in the two-game finale, 495-486. That got Simpson the top prize from the entry of 441 of $3,259.75 with Coston taking home a $1,629.88.
Simpson beat Joseph Cains III of Baton Rouge in the semifinals, 418-371, in the two-game handicap match, while Justin downed Mary Lou Jochum of Slidell, 500-472. The two semifinalists took home $684.55. Joseph Baker and Paul Brown of Baton Rouge, Curt Dupre of New Orleans and Joseph King of Lake Charles all made the round of eight for $456.37 each.
In this tournament, which has always featured high and low averages, male and female winners, had all Louisiana finishers in the top 16. Six bowlers from out-of-state were in the round of 32.
Usually a 32-lane center or 32 available lanes is needed for this tournament with 96 entries on a full squad and 32 lanes needed for the first round of match play. What are the options? It is going to be interesting to say the least.
We will check out how the trio event this past weekend at Tangi in Hammond and look at the high school situation which will also be affected by Circle’s closing when we join you next on April 6. Until then, good luck and good bowling.