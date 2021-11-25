Michael Beychok, the 2012 National Handicapping Championship and 2012 Eclipse Award winner for best handicapper, brings 35 years of experience to The Advocate. Beychok is also the senior partner of Ourso Beychok Inc., an award winning national political consulting firm based in Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @beychokracing.
Race 1
6 Guitar Slim: Last was after a rest of 90 days – much fitter today and ready to win.
2 Guilty Lover: Nice win on grass in last but has dirt competitiveness in past races.
Race 2
4 Frankincense: Has two wins over this course — fits well and is a nice price today.
6 Big Falcon Rocket: Comes in from Minnesota — will get overlooked at long odds.
Race 3
4 Makati Phil: Trainer is good with layoffs — this one will sit early and pounce.
8 Russel L Honore: Off a layoff — might make lead with jockey Aubrie Green.
Race 4
7 Money Well Spent: A new addition to Amoss barn – will be tough to beat today.
1 The Missing Piece: Should have a lead here & could prove tough to run down.
Race 5
3 Fannie and Freddie: Well bet first two starts – gets Lasix — goes longer today.
6 Prima Ballerina: Gets blinkers and Lasix today — working well for this.
Race 6
7 Russian Mafia: Has affinity for this course – can run big races at big prices.
3 Vividly: Drops down in class to find easier after a few non efforts versus tougher.
Race 7
6 Tiz of Thee: Showed big speed first out – sharper today — Grahams sticks to ride.
4 Midnight Hurricane Ú: Has been fast in mornings — trainer sharp with first timers.
Race 8
6 Excess Magic: Think this one has real talent — will be closing stoutly in stretch.
1 War Machine: Big win over tough rivals in last — trainer spots this one well.
Race 9
11 Touchuponastar: Works are on slow side but momma was a winner first out.
4 Bouldering: Working very fast – brought big $$ for a Louisiana bred at the sale.Around the track
Jockey Miguel Mena was tragically killed in a freak accident last month in Kentucky. A native of Peru Mena came to the United States to ride his first winner in 2003. Miguel won over 2000 races and his mounts won over $ 72 million on the track. He was a perennial leader in the jockey standings at the Fair Grounds. Mena rode a few horse I partially owned including Man on the Moon who won here with Miggy on board last year. He was gracious to owners and beloved by the trainers he rode horses for in the mornings and afternoons. “Hey, Cholo” … we are going to miss you here at the Fair Grounds.
Best bet
Our best bet Friday will be in Race 6 — No. 7 Russian Mafia. Likes this course and could get overlooked by bettors to offer some value at the windows.
Good Luck and May they all come home safely.