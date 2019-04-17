The Zurich Classic of New Orleans received commitments Wednesday from the past two U.S. Ryder Cup captains, both of whom have won major championships.

Jim Furyk, who led the 2018 U.S. team against the Europeans, and 2016 captain Davis Love III are the latest commitments to the Zurich Classic to be held April 25-28 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.

Furyk will team with David Duval, who was the world's No. 1 player at the peak of his career, while Love, a Hall of Famer who led the U.S. to a Ryder Cup victory in 2016, will partner with his son, Dru.

It's the first father-son duo in the three-year history of the team format at the Zurich Classic. Love, a two-time Ryder Cup captain, was the champion of New Orleans' PGA Tour stop back in 1995.

Furyk, 48, is enjoying a strong season with two top-10 finishes and a near-victory in the The Players Championship in March.

The winner of 17 PGA Tour events, Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open champion, has 31 runner-up finishes in his illustrious career.

He and Duval played in the Zurich Classic last spring, but missed the cut by one stroke.

Love has 21 PGA Tour victories in his career. He has also has won 12 other unofficial tournaments, including the 2012 PNC Father/Son Challenge with son Dru.

The elder Love, a veteran of six U.S. Ryder Cup teams, won the PGA Championship in 1997 and has 20 top-10 finishes in majors.