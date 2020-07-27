lsumediaday.011220 HS 1505.JPG
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson speaks with members of the media during LSU's National Championship Media Day, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Xavier's Convocation Center in New Orleans, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Two of LSU's record-setting 14 draft picks are beginning their NFL careers on the league's new reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Monday first-round pick Justin Jefferson, of Minnesota, and sixth-round pick Blake Ferguson, of Miami, were announced by their respective teams as being on the COVID-19 list.

The NFL's new reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who have either tested positive for coronavirus or are under quarantine after close contact with an infected person.

The teams didn't disclose whether the players tested positive or contacted an infected person.

Rookies across the NFL are undergoing coronavirus testing before training camps begin.

