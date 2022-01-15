At the starting line of Louisiana Marathon races, you’ll see runners dressed in pink, stretching, getting ready to push special pink wheelchairs for the length of the race.
These athletes represent Ainsley’s Angels of America, a nonprofit organization that aims to open the door for everyone to participate in endurance events and build awareness for special-needs communities. It pairs runners with disabled individuals, who ride in street races across the U.S.
The group’s namesake, Ainsley Rossiter, was diagnosed with a rare disorder of the nervous system at age 3. Her parents pushed her in a wheelchair in races until her death in 2016.
Her parents had started Ainsley’s Angels in 2011 after seeing a bright smile across her face during those races. They had hoped to spread that type of joy to others.
Buddy Colligan is a 17-year-old from Prairieville. With the help of his runner, Jennifer Macha, he crossed the finish line of the Louisiana Marathon’s 5K race in 29:30, good enough to land in the top 10 of 50 competitors.
“It gives him something to participate in,” Buddy’s mother, Miranda, said. “It allows him to be an athlete. For a kid who uses a wheelchair and can’t walk on his own, this is a big deal.”
Friends first told the Colligans about Ainsley’s Angels in 2015. Since then, they’ve run five races in Louisiana and several others across state lines. At home, Buddy has a wall decorated with the medals he won through the years. He’ll be back in downtown Baton Rouge on Sunday for the second and final day of races.
Macha, Buddy’s partner, said tears welled in her eyes as she crossed the starting line. She worked for the Louisiana Marathon from its third running until its 10th last spring, helping the group run their social media. She first heard of Ainsley’s Angels through her work for the marathon, and she knew that when she stopped helping organize races, she’d start running them. But not alone.
“We give them our legs for the day,” Macha said. “It was a great feeling, and one that I’ll always be proud and happy of.”
After the race, Buddy and his mother posed for a photo in A.Z. Young park, a short walk from the finish line. Buddy flashed a wide, liberated grin, and his latest medal hung around his neck.
“For him, it’s a freedom,” Miranda said. “It’s something that he does on his own without mom or dad. We don’t run. It’s not our thing. This is his thing.”
“He stays busy during race season.”