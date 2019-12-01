A person with knowledge of the decision says Mississippi has fired football coach Matt Luke, three days after his third non-winning season ended with an excruciating rivalry game loss.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school had not yet made an official announcement. Luke, a former Ole Miss offensive lineman, was elevated to interim head coach about two weeks before preseason practice started in 2017 when Mississippi fired Hugh Freeze.

Luke guided the Rebels, who were already banned from the postseason by the NCAA, to a 6-6 season that helped him land a four-year deal through 2021. With the program facing another bowl ban in 2018 and other NCAA sanctions, Luke and the Rebels went 5-7. Ole Miss finished this season 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the SEC, including a 28-27 loss on Thanksgiving night to Mississippi State.