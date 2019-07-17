If Dan Marino ever wanted to be a special guest at a Mississippi State football game in Starkville, all he has to do is follow Bulldogs’ coach Joe Moorhead on Twitter.
Are you listening, Dan?
Moorhead, who played quarterback at the same Pittsburgh high school as the Pro Football Hall of Fame member, said Wednesday at Southeastern Conference media days that he has been trying hard to get Marino's attention on social media since his days as head coach at Fordham.
“I’ve tried the follow/unfollow trick 50 times,” Moorhead said. “He played for Jackie Sherrill and I’ve tried that card. Terrell Buckley was his teammate and nothing.”
Moorhead isn’t just a fan, he wanted to be Marino. He wore No. 13 since the fifth grade but had to drop down to No. 12 as a senior when Central Catholic High School retired Marino’s number. Moorhead had the last laugh, switching back to No. 13 for his final competitive season with Munich of the European Federation of American Football.
Moorhead, who is beginning his second season as Bulldogs coach, hasn’t thrown in the towel and he might have just the trick to lure Marino out of hiding.
“If Dan’s out there and he’s an SEC fan, if he’s listening, I sure would appreciate a follow back @BallCoachJoeMo,” he said. “If I do get that follow back, I’d like to invite you to a game in Starkville. And, as Pittsburgh people will know, I’ll have a cold case of Iron City (beer) on ice waiting for him.”
Moses taking responsibility
There’s no doubt sophomore linebacker Dylan Moses and the rest of the Alabama defense is still feeling the sting from the 44 points they gave up in the College Football Playoff championship loss to Clemson.
Moses, a one-time LSU commitment from Baton Rouge who spurned the Tigers for the Crimson Tide, is one of the leaders on that defense trying to get back to the Alabama standard.
“I tell myself, and I tell everyone else, whatever happens with this defense this year is on me,” Moses said. “I take pride in all of that. I’ve told you guys before, I’m a perfectionist. I want things done the right way, just as coach (Nick) Saban wants things done the right way. That’s how I’m going to take it.”
LSU connection
One of Arkansas' three player representatives at media days is inside linebacker De’Jon Harris, who played at John Ehret in the shadow of LSU linebacker Michael Divinity. Harris was a three-star recruit who has enjoyed a more productive college career than the consensus four-star Divinity.
Harris, nicknamed “Scoota” by his mother when he was a baby, was a second-team All-SEC selection after leading the league in overall tackles (118) and solos (62). He also played 126 snaps on special teams. As a junior he had a team-leading 115 stops.
Harris’ connection to Divinity goes much deeper than teammates. They are cousins “related on both sides of my family,” Harris said.
“I just came from home last week, I was down there with him,” Harris said. “I spent time with him and his daughter, as much time as we could before we had to get back for football. We text during the season, FaceTime. We’ve got a group message with our friends we played with in high school. Basically, we talk every day.”
Harris said even then he was the one usually rolling up tackles while playing on the inside for the 12-3 state champions in 2015. Divinity was an outside linebacker who will play inside as a senior.
“I still led the defense in tackles, but we had a good defense and our defense made a lot of plays,” he said.
Chucky appearance
Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim was hard to miss walking around at SEC media days with a three-foot tall “Chucky” doll, a rendering of the “Child’s Play” horror movie villain. Agim is a fan of the movie franchise and wanted to remember a younger cousin, John Neal, the victim of an unsolved homicide.
“It represents my little cousin,” Agim said. “He was taken away and wasn’t able to see me come to this (SEC media days).
“I got Chucky because I like Chucky. I didn’t think to get Anabelle, or anything like that.”
Grass backward
Arkansas is moving back to a natural grass field at Reynolds Razorback Stadium this season, leaving Missouri and Vanderbilt as the only schools playing on synthetic turf. Coach Chad Morris isn’t going to be chewing on the new turf al la Les Miles, but finds it more aesthetically pleasing.
“In football, there's nothing better than a freshly cut grass field on a Saturday afternoon,” Morris said. “It's painted up. It's got a pop to it. It's got a smell to it. It's football in its natural state.”