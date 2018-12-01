Oklahoma strengthened its case for a College Football Playoff berth Saturday.
The Sooners made a strong case for inclusion with a 39-27 victory against Texas in in the Big 12 championship game, avenging their only loss of the season.
But if OU (12-1) somehow gets bumped — by Ohio State, which was one spot behind in the latest CFP rankings and is playing Northwestern in the Big Ten title game Saturday night, or Georgia pending its outcome against Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game — Oklahoma will be in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.
An Oklahoma playoff berth would send Texas (9-4) to the Sugar Bowl by virtue of its making the Big 12 title game.
The CFP selection committee’s final rankings will be revealed at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Whichever Big 12 team is in the Sugar Bowl will face the highest-ranked SEC team not in the playoffs.