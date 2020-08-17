The Advocate was named Louisiana's best sports section among large newspapers for the sixth consecutive year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, which announced its 2019 awards over the weekend.
The Advocate took home six Class I awards, including section of the year, and won the LSWA's Class I sweepstakes for the ninth consecutive year.
Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Robin Fambrough won Prep Writer of the Year while Scott Rabalais won Columnist of the Year, both in Class I.
"This columnist captured three events with great perspective and stylish writing," the judges wrote about Rabalais. "He hit the key points in the events and molded them into a mosaic of words that provided opinion and insight to his readers. Lots of historical perspective in the columns and a rhythm in the writing."
Fambrough also won first place for Best Prep Feature for her story about Catholic-Pointe Coupee football coach David Simoneaux.
"This piece perfectly sets the scene with details including sights and sounds that connect you to the setting," the judges wrote. "Quotes are perfectly woven in, offering insight that couldn’t be found elsewhere and helps the reader develop an emotional connection to what they’re reading.
Rod Walker won first place in Prep Events for his story on Newman quarterback Arch Manning's first high school football game.
"By far the best in this category," the judges wrote. "The writer captured the debut of the heir to the throne of Manning football royalty with a tale so engaging I temporarily forgot I was judging a contest. It had all the details that put me in the moment, but also captured the grandness of the spectacle. Perhaps most important, the writer managed to craft it clearly without trying to compete with the story itself. And he didn’t bore me with inane statistics. Hallelujah!"
The Advocate also swept the top three spots in Prep/Amateur Photography with Bill Feig, Hilary Scheinuk and Travis Spradling. Feig's winning entry was a photo of LSU signee Rammie Noel leaping over a goalie during a club soccer match.
"Clearly the best of the bunch," the judges wrote. "Action, overachieving, scared, determination, and rejection all in one photo. Best sports image that I judged in any category."
NOLA.com and The Times-Picayune also won several awards that pre-dated The Advocate's acquisition of the paper on July 1, 2019. Those included sportswriters Amie Just and Luke Johnson and photographer David Grunfeld, who all remained on staff with The Advocate.
Just, now the paper's Saints beat writer, flexed her versatility with first place in College Events for her coverage of LSU's senior gymnasts at the NCAA Championships.
Johnson took home first place in College Features for his work on Delgado baseball coach Joe Scheuemann's legacy.
Grunfeld won in College/Pro Photography for his shot from the aftermath of the infamous no-call in the NFC championship game between the Saints and Rams in January 2019. Feig and The Advocate's Travis Spradling were second and third in that category, respectively.
Other second-place awards included: Brooks Kubena in College Features for his story on ex-LSU quarterback Joe Burrow; Fambrough in Breaking News for her coverage of select schools forming the LSA to execute logistics of stand-alone playoffs.
Other third-place winners included: Kubena in Pro Events for his story on the Saints' controversial loss in the NFC championship game; Walker in Breaking News for his story on the death of prep coaching legend Otis Washington, in Prep Columns for his piece on Edna Karr's fourth straight football title and in General Sports for a story on the death of PGA Tour caddie Alfred Dyer; Just in Pro Features for a story on the Saints' Demario Davis and his off-field philanthropy; and Joe Macaluso in Outdoors Writing.
The Advocate won second and third place in Special Sections for its LSU-Alabama and LSU-Oklahoma preview section, respectively.
Chris Singleton of The Courier/Daily Comet won Sportswriter of the Year, that award is given to the writer who accumulates the most points in regular writing categories.
Jeff Duncan of The Athletic New Orleans won Story of the Year for his investigation into the Carver High School football stadium.
The Courier/Daily Comet also won Best Section and Sweepstakes in Class II, and Mike Gegenheimer was the Class II Columnist of the Year.
In radio, Matt Moscona of WNXX-FM, 104.5 won for Best Sports Talk Show, and LSU's Cody Worsham won for best feature in Sports Information/Communications. LSU also won for best graphics among schools.