Landon Covington and Robbie White usually play several rounds of golf together every week, but the game they played Saturday afternoon carried stakes that surpassed their usual encounters.
Covington and White won morning semifinal matches at the Baton Rouge Amateur and then squared off in the final match. It took all 18 holes before Covington edged White 1-up to claim the championship at Santa Maria golf course.
The match was all square through 16 holes before Covington took the lead. White missed a short par putt at 17 while Covington made par. At 18, White missed a 5-foot birdie putt that would have squared the match and sent it to extra holes.
“I pretty much made all of my putts inside five feet coming down the stretch,” Covington said. “I knew if I could keep making those putts I’d be right there in the match. I really took my time with them.”
Covington began his day with a 2&1 semifinal win over defending champion B.J. Rogillio. On the front nine, Covington hit in the water on three holes as Rogillio built a 2-up lead through eight holes. Covington won the ninth hole and surged ahead on the back nine.
In the other semifinal, White defeated former LGA senior amateur champion Bob McCusker 2&1. White won the first hole, and never let McCusker square the match. White won the 14th with a par to go 2-up, and halved the next three holes to close the match.
“Any time you beat someone who is as accomplished as Bob is, it means a lot,” White said.
McCusker’s day was made a little brighter when he was named BREC’s player of the year. McCusker finished BREC’s tournament schedule with 2,837 points. White and Covington finished in the top 10.
Covington’s putting played a key role in his top-10 finish, and late in the championship round. His approach to 16 trickled off the back of the green near a small lake. Covington chipped up to 2 feet and saved par.
White three-putted from 25 feet at 17, but had a chance to square the match after reaching the par-5 18th in two. His 35-foot eagle putt came up 4 feet short, and his birdie try stayed below the hole.
“That putt on 18 is usually really fast, but it was a little slower this time,” White said.
Baton Rouge Amateur golf tournamant results
At Santa Maria golf course
Semifinals
Landon Covington def. B.J. Rogillio 2&1
Robbie White def. Bob McCusker 2&1
Final
Landon Covington def. Robbie White 1 up
BREC Player of the Year final standings
1. Bob McCusker, 2,837.5
2. Marc Crawford, 2,148.0
3. Kevin Landry, 1,950.0
4. Danny Simoneaux, 1,915.0
5. Scott Haynie, 1,883.0
6. Robbie White, 1,770.0
7. Danny Nelson, 1,697.5
8. Landon Covington, 1,555.0
9. David Knight, 1,547.5
10. Tre Simmons, 1,497.5