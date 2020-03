It may seem like a normal Thursday, albeit quiet and quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic raging around the world, but March 26 was scheduled to be a major day on the sports calendar: The Round of 32.

Yes, March Madness would have whittled an opening field of 68 down to what would have been 16 games between Thursday and Friday, before the Sweet 16 over the weekend.

But social distancing doesn't stop you from playing this year's NCAA Tournament out in your head.

Last week we asked you to vote on the Round of 64 matchups for the men's tournament to decide who moved on. We used those results to create The Advocate's reader bracket, which will be the basis for the matchups over the remaining rounds.

The results are below, along with a bracket of simulated matchups -- the winner being whichever team has more wins in a best-of-three sim format -- via whatifsports' online simulator.

The NCAA opted not to release an official bracket after canceling its annual tournament alongside virtually all sporting events amid the coronavirus crisis. The Advocate sportswriter Sheldon Mickles set the field for bracket below (click here to see how he made his picks).

There is also a third bracket, filled out by my non-bracketologist self, to compare and see how each field stacks up.

Scroll below for the Round of 64 results and each bracket and continue downpage to find quick breakdowns for each of the Round of 32 matchup and polls to pick the winners. Those results will be used to advance the Reader Bracket to the Sweet 16.

Voting will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 27

READER BRACKET

% = total share of reader vote

1. Kansas (100%) beats 16. Boston University

8. Virginia (71%) beats 9. Providence

5. West Virginia (68%) beats 12. Arizona State

4. Kentucky (95%) beats 13. Akron

6. Michigan (59%) beats 11. Stanford

3. Louisville (91%) beats 14. UC Irvine

11. East Tennessee State (90%) beats 7. Rutgers

2. Creighton (100%) beats 15. Hofstra

1. Baylor (100%) beats 16. Winthrop

9. Utah State (50%*) beats 8. Saint Mary’s

5. Auburn (77%) beats 12. Liberty

4. Maryland (64%) beats 13. Stephen F. Austin

11. Wichita State (57%) beats 6. Arizona

3. Michigan State (90%) beats 14. Belmont

7. Marquette (57%) beats 10. Oklahoma

2. Florida State (95%) beats 15. Arkansas-Little Rock

1. Dayton (100%) beats 16. Siena

9. Florida (64%) beats 8. Iowa

5. Ohio State (59%) beats 12. N.C. State

4. Butler (86%) beats 13. Vermont

6. Houston (73%) beats 11. Xavier

3. Duke (100%) beats 14. Bradley

10. Richmond (71%) beats 7. Penn State

2. Villanova (100%) beats 15. Northern Kentucky

1. Gonzaga (100%) beats 16. Prairie View

8. LSU (73%) beats 9. Texas Tech

5. Wisconsin (64%) beats 12. Yale

4. Oregon (96%) beats 13. North Texas

6. BYU (54%) beats 11. Northern Iowa

3. Seton Hall (78%) beats 14. New Mexico State

10. Illinois (69%) beats 7. Colorado

2. San Diego State (95%) beats 15. Eastern Washington

WHAT-IF BRACKET

In parentheses W/L

1. Kansas (WWW) 16. beats Boston University

9. Providence (WLW) beats 8. Virginia

5. West Virginia (WWW) beats 12. Arizona State

4. Kentucky (WWW) beats 13. Akron

11. Stanford (WLW) beats 6. Michigan

14. UC Irvine (LWW) beats 3. Louisville

11. East Tennessee State (WWL) beats 7. Rutgers

2. Creighton (WWW) beats 15. Hofstra

1. Baylor (WWW) beats 16. Winthrop

9. Utah State (WWL) beats 8. Saint Mary’s

5. Auburn (LWW) beats 12. Liberty

4. Maryland (WLW) beats 13. Stephen F. Austin

6 Arizona (WWW) beats 11. Wichita State

3. Michigan State (WWL) beats 14. Belmont

7. Marquette (WWW) beats 10. Oklahoma

2. Florida State (LWW) beats 15. Arkansas-Little Rock

1. Dayton (WWW) beats 16. Siena

9. Florida (WWW) beats 8. Iowa

5. Ohio State (LWW) beats 12. Cincinnati

13. Vermont (LWW) beats 4. Butler

6. Houston (WWW) beats 11. Xavier

3. Duke (WWW) beats 14. Bradley

10. Richmond (LWW) beats 7. Penn State

2. Villanova (WWW) beats 15. Northern Kentucky

1. Gonzaga (WWW) beats 16. N.C. Central

8. LSU (WWW) beats 9. Texas Tech

12. Yale (LWW) beats 5. Wisconsin

4. Oregon (WWW) beats 13. North Texas

6. BYU (WWW) beats 11. Northern Iowa

3. Seton Hall (WWW) beats 14. New Mexico State

7. Colorado (LWW) beats 11. Illinois

2. San Diego State (WWL) beats 15. Eastern Washington

MY BRACKET

1. Kansas beats beats 16. Robert Morris

8. Virginia beats 9. Providence

*12. Arizona State beats 5. West Virginia

WHY? Team Hurley scales mountains

4. Kentucky beats 13. Akron

*11. Stanford beats 6. Michigan

WHY? I think the Pac-12 is better than it got credit for. Plus tree mascots are fun.

*14. UC Irvine beats 3. Louisville

WHY? You may be sensing a trend. Anteaters has been and will always be one of my favorite team names. So they get my vote today.

*11. East Tennessee State beats 7. Rutgers

WHY? It almost seems like picking Rutgers would’ve been the upset

2. Creighton beats 15. Hofstra

1. Baylor beats 16. Winthrop

*9. Utah State beats 8. Saint Mary’s

WHY? Go ask Ed Orgeron.

*12. Liberty beats 4. Auburn

WHY? This was probably the wrong pick. But I’m in upset mode in this fake bracket.

4. Maryland beats 13. Stephen F. Austin

*11. Wichita State beats 6. Arizona

WHY? The Shockers get the great nickname bonus. Also this is just a team that wins in March. Arizona … not so much.

3. Michigan State beats 14. Belmont

7. Marquette beats 10. Oklahoma

2. Florida State beats 15. Arkansas-Little Rock

1. Dayton beats 16. Siena

*9. Florida beats 8. Iowa

WHY? The SEC is a down conference this year. But that just means these teams are battle-tested. That’s who wins this type of game.

5. Ohio State beats 12. N.C. State

4. Butler beats Vermont

6. Houston beats 11. Xavier

3. Duke beats 14. Bradley

*10. Richmond beats 7. Penn State

WHY? I’m low-key afraid of spiders and I think by picking them maybe they’ll see this and consider me an ally.

2. Villanova beats 15. Northern Kentucky

1. Gonzaga beats 16. Prairie View

8. LSU beats 9. Texas Tech

*12. Yale beats 5. Wisconsin

WHY? You have to finesse Wisconsin to beat them in this game. Who does that better than an Ivy League team?

4. Oregon beats 13. North Texas

6. BYU beats 11. Northern Iowa

3. Seton Hall beats 14. New Mexico State

*11. Illinois beats 7. Colorado

WHY? Because Bryn Stole tells me they’re good

2. San Diego State beats 15. Eastern Washington

ROUND OF 32 MATCHUPS

KANSAS (1) vs. VIRGINIA (8)

ABOUT KANSAS

DEFEATED : Boston University (16)

: Boston University (16) RECORD : 28-3, Big 12 17-1 (1st)

: 28-3, Big 12 17-1 (1st) NET RANKING : 2

: 2 NICKNAME : Jayhawks

: Jayhawks LEADING SCORER : Devon Dotson, 18.1 ppg

: Devon Dotson, 18.1 ppg COACH : Bill Self

: Bill Self NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 46 appearances; 103-45 record; 14 Final Fours; 3 championships

ABOUT VIRGINIA

DEFEATED : Providence (9)

: Providence (9) RECORD : 23-7, AAC 155-5 (4th)

: 23-7, AAC 155-5 (4th) NET RANKING : 44

: 44 NICKNAME : Cavaliers

: Cavaliers LEADING SCORER : Mamadi Diakite, 13.7 ppg

: Mamadi Diakite, 13.7 ppg COACH : Tony Bennett

: Tony Bennett NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 23 appearances; 35-22 record; 3 Final Fours; 1 championship (2019)

WEST VIRGINIA (5) vs. Kentucky (4)

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA

RECORD : 21-10, Big 12 9-9 (3rd)

: 21-10, Big 12 9-9 (3rd) NET RANKING : 17

: 17 NICKNAME : Mountaineers

: Mountaineers LEADING SCORER : Oscar Tshiebewe, 11.2 ppg

: Oscar Tshiebewe, 11.2 ppg COACH : Bob Huggins

: Bob Huggins NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 29 appearances; 31-29 record; 2 Final Fours

ABOUT KENTUCKY

DEFEATED : Akron (13)

: Akron (13) RECORD : 25-6, SEC 15-3 (1st)

: 25-6, SEC 15-3 (1st) NET RANKING : 21

: 21 NICKNAME : Wildcats

: Wildcats LEADING SCORER : Immanuel Quickley, 16.1 ppg

: Immanuel Quickley, 16.1 ppg COACH : John Calipari

: John Calipari NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 58 appearances; 131-53 record; 17 Final Fours; 8 championships

MICHIGAN (6) vs. LOUISVILLE (3)

ABOUT MICHIGAN

DEFEATED : Stanford (11)

: Stanford (11) RECORD : 19-12, Big Ten 10-10 (9th)

: 19-12, Big Ten 10-10 (9th) NET RANKING : 24

: 24 NICKNAME : Wolverines

: Wolverines LEADING SCORER : Zavier Simpson, 12.9 ppg

: Zavier Simpson, 12.9 ppg COACH : Juwan Howard

: Juwan Howard NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 26 appearances, 53-24 record; 6 Final Fours; 1 championship

ABOUT LOUISVILLE

DEFEATED : UC Irvine (14)

: UC Irvine (14) RECORD : 24-7, ACC 15-5 (2rd)

: 24-7, ACC 15-5 (2rd) NET RANKING : 8

: 8 NICKNAME : Cardinals

: Cardinals LEADING SCORER : Jordan Nwora, 18 ppg

: Jordan Nwora, 18 ppg COACH : Chris Mack

: Chris Mack NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 39 appearances; 60-40 record; 8 Final Fours; 2 championships

CREIGHTON (2) vs. EAST TENNESSEE STATE (10)

ABOUT CREIGHTON

DEFEATED : Hofstra (15)

: Hofstra (15) RECORD : 24-7, Big East 13-5 (2nd)

: 24-7, Big East 13-5 (2nd) NET RANKING : 11

: 11 NICKNAME : Bluejays

: Bluejays LEADING SCORER : Ty-Shon Alexander, 16.9 ppg

: Ty-Shon Alexander, 16.9 ppg COACH : Greg McDermott

: Greg McDermott NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 21 appearances; 12-22 record

ABOUT EAST TENNESSEE STATE

DEFEATED : Rutgers (7)

: Rutgers (7) RECORD : 30-4, Southern 16-2 (1st)

: 30-4, Southern 16-2 (1st) NET RANKING : 36

: 36 NICKNAME : Buccaneers

: Buccaneers LEADING SCORER : Tray Boyd III, 13.6 ppg

: Tray Boyd III, 13.6 ppg COACH : Steve Forbes

: Steve Forbes NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 10 appearances; 2-10 record

BAYLOR (1) vs. UTAH STATE (9)

ABOUT BAYLOR

DEFEATED : Winthrop (16)

: Winthrop (16) RECORD : 26-4, Big 12 15-3 (2nd)

: 26-4, Big 12 15-3 (2nd) NET RANKING : 5

: 5 NICKNAME : Bears

: Bears LEADING SCORER : Jared Butler, 16 ppg

: Jared Butler, 16 ppg COACH : Scott Drew

: Scott Drew NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 12 appearances; 14-12 record; 2 Final Fours

ABOUT UTAH STATE

DEFEATED : Saint Mary's (8)

: Saint Mary's (8) RECORD : 26-8, Mountain West 12-6 (2nd)

: 26-8, Mountain West 12-6 (2nd) NET RANKING : 40

: 40 NICKNAME : Aggies

: Aggies LEADING SCORER : Sam Merrill, 19.7 ppg

: Sam Merrill, 19.7 ppg COACH : Craig Smith

: Craig Smith NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 21 appearances; 6-23 record

AUBURN (5) vs. LIBERTY (12)

ABOUT AUBURN

DEFEATED : Liberty (12)

: Liberty (12) RECORD : 25-6, SEC 12-6 (2nd)

: 25-6, SEC 12-6 (2nd) NET RANKING : 27

: 27 NICKNAME : Tigers

: Tigers LEADING SCORER : Samir Doughty, 16.7 ppg

: Samir Doughty, 16.7 ppg COACH : Bruce Pearl

: Bruce Pearl NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 10 appearances; 17-10 record; 1 Final Four

ABOUT MARYLAND

DEFEATED : SF Austin (13)

: SF Austin (13) RECORD : 24-7, Big Ten 14-6 (1st)

: 24-7, Big Ten 14-6 (1st) NET RANKING : 18

: 18 NICKNAME : Terrapins

: Terrapins LEADING SCORER : Anthony Cowan Jr., 16.3 ppg

: Anthony Cowan Jr., 16.3 ppg COACH : Mark Turgeon

: Mark Turgeon NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 27 appearances; 41-26 record; 2 Final Fours; 1 championship

MICHIGAN STATE (3) vs. WICHITA STATE (11)

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE

DEFEATED : Belmont (14)

: Belmont (14) RECORD : 22-9, Big Ten 14-6 (2nd)

: 22-9, Big Ten 14-6 (2nd) NET RANKING : 7

: 7 NICKNAME : Spartans

: Spartans LEADING SCORER : Cassius Winston, 18.6 ppg

: Cassius Winston, 18.6 ppg COACH : Tom Izzo

: Tom Izzo NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 33 appearances; 69-32 record; 10 Final Fours; 2 championships

ABOUT WICHITA STATE

DEFEATED : Arizona (6)

: Arizona (6) RECORD : 23-8, AAC 11-7 (4th)

: 23-8, AAC 11-7 (4th) NET RANKING : 41

: 41 NICKNAME : Shockers

: Shockers LEADING SCORER : Jaime Echenique, 11.3 ppg

: Jaime Echenique, 11.3 ppg COACH : Gregg Marshall

: Gregg Marshall NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 15 appearances; 18-16 record; 2 Final Fours

FLORIDA STATE (2) vs. MARQUETTE (7)

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE

DEFEATED : Arkansas-Little Rock (15)

: Arkansas-Little Rock (15) RECORD : 26-5, ACC 16-4 (1st)

: 26-5, ACC 16-4 (1st) NET RANKING : 10

: 10 NICKNAME : Seminoles

: Seminoles LEADING SCORER : Devin Vassell, 12.7 ppg

: Devin Vassell, 12.7 ppg COACH : Leonard Hamilton

: Leonard Hamilton NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 17 appearances; 21-17 record; 1 Final Four

ABOUT MARQUETTE

OKLAHOMA (10)

RECORD : 18-12, Big East 8-10 (6th)

: 18-12, Big East 8-10 (6th) NET RANKING : 26

: 26 NICKNAME : Golden Eagles

: Golden Eagles LEADING SCORER : Markus Howard, 27.8 ppg

: Markus Howard, 27.8 ppg COACH : Steve Wojciechowski

: Steve Wojciechowski NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 33 appearances; 40-35 record; 3 Final Fours; 1 championship

DAYTON (1) vs. FLORIDA (9)

ABOUT DAYTON

DEFEATED : Siena (16)

: Siena (16) RECORD : 29-2, Atlantic-10 18-0 (1st)

: 29-2, Atlantic-10 18-0 (1st) NET RANKING : 3

: 3 NICKNAME : Flyers

: Flyers LEADING SCORER : Obi Toppin, 20 ppg

: Obi Toppin, 20 ppg COACH : Anthony Grant

: Anthony Grant NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 18 appearances; 19-20 record; 1 Final Four

ABOUT FLORIDA

DEFEATED : Iowa 8

: Iowa 8 RECORD : 19-12, SEC 11-7

: 19-12, SEC 11-7 NET RANKING : 29

: 29 NICKNAME : Gators

: Gators LEADING SCORER : Keyontae Jonson, 14 ppg

: Keyontae Jonson, 14 ppg COACH : Mike White

: Mike White NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 20 appearances; 44-18 record; 5 Final Fours; 2 championships

OHIO STATE (5) vs. BUTLER (4)

ABOUT OHIO STATE

DEFEATED : N.C. State (12)

: N.C. State (12) RECORD : 21-10, Big Ten 1-9 (5th)

: 21-10, Big Ten 1-9 (5th) NET RANKING : 16

: 16 NICKNAME : Buckeyes

: Buckeyes LEADING SCORER : Kaleb Wesson, 14 ppg

: Kaleb Wesson, 14 ppg COACH : Chris Holtmann

: Chris Holtmann NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 29 appearances; 51-28 record; 10 Final Fours; 1 championship

ABOUT BUTLER

DEFEATED : Vermont (13)

: Vermont (13) RECORD : 22-9, Big East 10-8 (5th)

: 22-9, Big East 10-8 (5th) NET RANKING : 19

: 19 NICKNAME : Bulldogs

: Bulldogs LEADING SCORER : Kamar Baldwin, 16.2 ppg

: Kamar Baldwin, 16.2 ppg COACH : LaVall Jordan

: LaVall Jordan NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 16 appearances; 24-16 record; 2 Final Fours

DUKE (3) vs. HOUSTON (6)

ABOUT DUKE

DEFEATED : Bradley (14)

: Bradley (14) RECORD : 25-6, ACC 15-5 (2nd)

: 25-6, ACC 15-5 (2nd) NET RANKING : 6

: 6 NICKNAME : Blue Devils

: Blue Devils LEADING SCORER : Vernon Carey Jr, 17.8 ppg

: Vernon Carey Jr, 17.8 ppg COACH : Mike Krzyzewski

: Mike Krzyzewski NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 43 appearances; 114-38 record; 16 Final Fours; 5 championships

ABOUT HOUSTON

DEFEATED : Xavier (11)

: Xavier (11) RECORD : 23-8, AAC 13-5 (1st)

: 23-8, AAC 13-5 (1st) NET RANKING : 20

: 20 NICKNAME : Cougars

: Cougars LEADING SCORER : Caleb Mills, 13.2 ppg

: Caleb Mills, 13.2 ppg NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 21 appearances; 29-26 record; 5 Final Fours

VILLANOVA (2) vs. RICHMOND (10)

ABOUT VILLANOVA

DEFEATED : Northern Kentucky (15)

: Northern Kentucky (15) RECORD : 24-7, Big East 13-5 (1st)

: 24-7, Big East 13-5 (1st) NET RANKING : 13

: 13 NICKNAME : Wildcats

: Wildcats LEADING SCORER : Saddiq Bey, 16.1 ppg

: Saddiq Bey, 16.1 ppg COACH : Jay Wright

: Jay Wright NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 38 appearances; 51-36 record; 5 Final Fours; 3 championships

ABOUT RICHMOND

DEFEATED : Penn State (7)

: Penn State (7) RECORD : 24-7, Atlantic-10 14-4 (2nd)

: 24-7, Atlantic-10 14-4 (2nd) NET RANKING : 38

: 38 NICKNAME : Spiders

: Spiders LEADING SCORER : Blake Francis, 17.7 ppg

: Blake Francis, 17.7 ppg COACH : Chris Mooney

: Chris Mooney NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 9 appearances; 8-9 record

GONZAGA (1) vs. LSU (8)

ABOUT GONZAGA

DEFEATED : Prairie View (16)

: Prairie View (16) RECORD : 31-2, WCC 15-1 (1st)

: 31-2, WCC 15-1 (1st) NET RANKING : 1

: 1 NICKNAME : Bulldogs

: Bulldogs LEADING SCORER : Filip Petrusev, 17.5 ppg

: Filip Petrusev, 17.5 ppg COACH : Mark Few

: Mark Few NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 22 appearances; 34-22 record; 1 Final Four

ABOUT LSU

DEFEATED : Texas Tech (9)

: Texas Tech (9) RECORD : 21-10, SEC 12-6 (3rd)

: 21-10, SEC 12-6 (3rd) NET RANKING : 28

: 28 NICKNAME : Tigers

: Tigers LEADING SCORER : Skylar Mays, 16.7 ppg

: Skylar Mays, 16.7 ppg COACH : Will Wade

: Will Wade NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 22 appearances; 26-25 record; 4 Final Fours

WISCONSIN (5) vs. OREGON (4)

ABOUT WISCONSIN

DEFEATED : Yale (12)

: Yale (12) RECORD : 21-10, Big Ten 14-6 (3rd)

: 21-10, Big Ten 14-6 (3rd) NET RANKING : 23

: 23 NICKNAME : Badgers

: Badgers LEADING SCORER : Nate Reuvers, 13.1 ppg

: Nate Reuvers, 13.1 ppg COACH : Greg Gard

: Greg Gard NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 24 appearances; 38-23 record; 4 Final Fours; 1 championship

ABOUT OREGON

DEFEATED : North Texas (13)

: North Texas (13) RECORD : 24-7, Pac-12 13-5 (1st)

: 24-7, Pac-12 13-5 (1st) NET RANKING : 12

: 12 NICKNAME : Ducks

: Ducks LEADING SCORER : Payton Pritchard, 20.5 ppg

: Payton Pritchard, 20.5 ppg COACH : Dana Altman

: Dana Altman NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 16 appearances; 25-15 record; 2 Final Fours; 1 championship

SETON HALL (3) vs. BYU (6)

ABOUT SETON HALL

DEFEATED : New Mexico State (14)

: New Mexico State (14) RECORD : 21-9, Big East 13-5 (3rd)

: 21-9, Big East 13-5 (3rd) NET RANKING : 15

: 15 NICKNAME : Pirates

: Pirates LEADING SCORER : Myles Powell, 21 ppg

: Myles Powell, 21 ppg COACH : Kevin Willard

: Kevin Willard NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 13 appearances; 16-13 record; 1 Final Four

ABOUT BYU

DEFEATED : Northern Iowa (11)

: Northern Iowa (11) RECORD : 24-8, WCC 13-3 (2nd)

: 24-8, WCC 13-3 (2nd) NET RANKING : 9

: 9 NICKNAME : Cougars

: Cougars LEADING SCORER : Jake Toolson, 15.2 ppg

: Jake Toolson, 15.2 ppg COACH : Mark Pope

: Mark Pope NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 29 appearances; 15-32 record

SAN DIEGO STATE (2) vs. ILLINOIS (10)

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE

DEFEATED : Eastern Washington (15)

: Eastern Washington (15) RECORD : 30-2, Mountain West 17-1 (1st)

: 30-2, Mountain West 17-1 (1st) NET RANKING : 4

: 4 NICKNAME : Aztecs

: Aztecs LEADING SCORER : Malachi Flynn, 17.6 ppg

: Malachi Flynn, 17.6 ppg COACH : Brian Dutcher

: Brian Dutcher NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 12 appearances; 6-12 record

ABOUT ILLINOIS