Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, a pair of former major winners with more than two dozen international victories between them, will join forces for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans later this month.
Fore!Kids Foundation CEO Steve Worth made the announcement of their commitment Friday morning, giving the PGA Tour event another marquee team for the April 25-28 tournament at TPC Louisiana.
Oosthuizen and Schwartzel, a pair of South Africans, finished third a year ago in the Zurich Classic, which, for the third consecutive year, will be played using a unique two-man format.
Last year was Schwartzel's first in the new tournament setting, while Oosthuizen, who has 13 career wins, also played in 2017 with countryman Brendan Grace.
Oosthuizen, the world's 20th-ranked player and 2010 Open Championship winner, tied for fifth last week in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and earlier this year tied for second in the Valspar Championship.
Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion, is a 13-time winner on the European, Asian and South African tours.