After LSU pledged to do more to prevent sexual assault on campus amid the fallout from a law firm’s blistering review of its past practices, a leading speaker on the topic urged LSU athletes and employees Monday to stop letting a minority of men “wreak havoc” on the rest of the community.
The event was the first in a weeklong series of trainings for LSU athletes and athletics staff members on "healthy relationships, respectful behaviors, the promotion of social justice, and the prevention of sexual and domestic violence.” The training is from the national group A Call to Men, which invites men to help root out sexual assault, domestic violence and workplace discrimination.
“Our job becomes to ensure you’ve got a whole lot more to talk about than the x’s and o’s of a game,” said Tony Porter, the CEO of A Call to Men, to a crowd in the LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center. “We live in an epidemic of violence against women and girls…How is it that this many men are perpetrating this violence against women and girls in the presence of the rest of us?”
Porter said that while women and girls are often more open with their stories of being assaulted, one in six men will also be sexually assaulted. He said that those assaults most often happen during childhood, and that in his years running an alcohol treatment center in New York, countless men opened up about being assaulted during their youth. It took many of them decades to speak about it for the first time, he said.
“That means there are many men, not a couple, not a few, but many men in this space with us tonight, who have been sexually assaulted,” Porter said. “This collective epidemic is killing us, too."
The trainings are mandatory for all LSU athletes and athletics staff, and those who attended the Monday evening session included students from every team on LSU’s roster, along with head LSU football coach Brian Kelly, head LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey and more. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also attended, along with representatives from Our Lady of the Lake, who helped to put on the event.
It’s been just over a year since LSU released a review from law firm Husch Blackwell into its past failures on sexual misconduct on campus. The review — spurred by reports that high-profile LSU athletic officials dropped the ball on reports of male athletes raping and abusing female students — said that LSU showed a failure of leadership on those matters.
The NCAA requires college athletics departments to go through annual sexual violence prevention training. Between 2016 and 2020 — the timespan that eventually became the focus of law firm Husch Blackwell's reviews of LSU's failures on sexual misconduct — LSU required students athletics go through training from the Dan Beebe Group, which later became PFA Consulting.
Since then, LSU administrators have expanded the Title IX office that investigates reports of sexual misconduct and implemented dozens of other changes. Meanwhile, LSU has faced multiple lawsuits from former students and a former employee who say that the university did not properly handle their reports of misconduct.
“In this day and age of social media where everyone has a voice, it’s so critical to use your voice to create effective, meaningful change,” said Dennis Shaver, LSU’s track and field coach.
A Call to Men’s training at LSU will also focus on racial justice, Porter said. While all women face the threat of violence from men, he said the threat is especially acute for women from oppressed communities, like Black women and women with little financial means.
Porter asked all of the men in the PMAC to stand up if they connected with anything he and his staff said, or if they want to learn to use their voices to help end violence against women and to promote social justice.
Across the PMAC, men sprang out of their purple chairs and stood alongside each other across the arena. He reminded them that there’s power in working together.
“The next time something sideways is going down, be it an action, be it a comment, I want you to remember that you chose to stand up,” Porter said.