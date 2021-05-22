Charles Hanagriff is leaving his full-time job behind the mic at Baton Rouge sport-stalk radio station WNXX-FM, 104.5, he announced Saturday morning.
Hanagriff, who's been a midday staple on Guaranty Media's WNXX, said he will continue in a part-time role with the station, sitting alongside Jimmy Ott on his nightly show "Gametime" and anchoring the postgame LSU football show.
Hanagriff said his last day hosting his show "Hangin' With Hanny" will be Friday. He said he's taking a job with a new company, Match Point, in July.
Hanagriff has been one of Baton Rouge's most recognizable sports-talk figures for his work on WNXX; WDGL-FM, 98.1; and the LSU Sports Radio Network.
The move is the latest in a series of changes at the station. Former morning show host Jordy Culotta left in January to start his own show on YouTube, "The Jordy Culotta Show." And in February, former LSU running back Jacob Hester moved from his midday spot with Hanagriff for the station's morning show, "Off the Bench," with former LSU offensive lineman T-Bob Hebert.
