Whether it’s players or coaches, Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo continues to put a Pelican State flavor into his program.
Scelfo announced Friday he’s hired Garyville native Raymond Monica to coach the Lions defensive line in place of Brandon Lacy. Monica will also serve as assistant head coach.
“He’s a Louisiana guy who still talks with a thick Louisiana accent and knows what a softshell crab poboy looks like,” Scelfo said with a laugh. “He’s a great teacher. We coached together at the Blue Gray Game in 2001. He’s had a lot of success in his previous stops and he’s going to bring a great deal of knowledge and experience to our staff.”
Monica, the cousin of former Tulane assistant and current St. Charles Catholic coach Frank Monica, will be making his first stop at a Louisiana school.
“It’s wonderful to get back home and see family,” Monica said. “My mom’s 85 and still lives in Garyville. It’s an exciting time for me to come back to the place I grew up. I’m thankful to coach Scelfo for giving me this opportunity.
“Everybody knows who Frank Monica, no matter where you’re at. You run into people in Pennsylvania who know who he is. Vice versa for him.”
Raymond Monica was head coach at Division II Arkansas Tech for the past six seasons, compiling a 34-34 record with a pair of postseason berths. Before that, he was head coach of another Division II program, Kutztown University, building the Bears to back-to-back postseason appearances in 2010-11. In the latter season, Kutztown won the Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference title.
Monica graduated from East St. John High School, although his senior season in 1984 was limited to two games because of a teacher’s strike. He played one season at Nicholls State before transferring to Northeast Mississippi Community College where he was a two-time all-state quarterback.
His coaching career started at his alma mater North Alabama, where he was a part of three national championship teams. He spent eight seasons as defensive coordinator at Temple, seven of those with the added title of assistant head coach. In 2003, Sports Illustrated named him one of the top assistant coaches in the nation for being able to get “ordinary players to do extraordinary things.”
His coaching produced players such as 2002 Big East Conference Defensive Player of the Year Dan Klecko, and fellow future NFL players Rian Wallace, Raheem Brock, Russell Newman and Calvin Wilkinson.
“I’m looking forward to getting to SLU,” he said. “I went to Southeastern on an official visit in high school and I have five family members who graduated from there. I know a lot about Southeastern.”
Lacy spent 10 seasons at SLU as defensive line coach but served in a variety of roles, including recruiting coordinator (2012-17) and assistant head coach and run game coordinator last season.