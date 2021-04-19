The Central High boys team rallied from an early 6-2 deficit after one game of the quarterfinals to defeat No. 2 seed Central Lafourche, 16-11, Monday afternoon at Creole Lanes in Houma to advance to the semifinals of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state bowling playoffs.
The playoffs are beginning to have a distinct Baton Rouge area feel as East Ascension also advanced to the semifinals with three wins on the day.
The semifinals and finals will be bowled on the Spartans’ home lanes, Premier Lanes of Gonzales, on Monday, April 26. EA and Central will meet in one semifinal.
Central, the No. 7 seed, defeated No. 26 St. Thomas More, 26-9 in the opening round and then took out No. 10 Denham Springs 18-9 to set up the advancing match against the undefeated Trojans.
Central was down 48 pins in total in the best of 27 match where individual matches and team totals matter. The Wildcats cut the margin in half after the second game, down 9-7, and just 35 pins total. In the final game, the Wildcats completed flipped the match winning four individual points, the game and the three super total points after a 1,247-scratch score in Game 3.
Andrew Coward, who had a 704 in the second-round match, came back and was more impressive in the quarterfinals for Central with a 733. Jacob Aguiniga was big in the third game with a closing 246.
East Ascension, seeded sixth, defeated No. 27 Ellender, 21.5-5.5, in the opening round and then dropped No. 11 David Thibodaux 17-10 to advance to the quarterfinals against Acadiana.
The Rams, seeded 19, defeated two higher ranked opponents in Byrd and No. 3 Teurlings Catholic, 21-6, to get to face EA. Benjamin Broussard had a 256 game for Acadiana in that win with Austin Roberts posting 614.
In the quarterfinals, EA was on a mission as it advanced to its first boys/coed bowling semifinal, winning 23.5-3.5. Owen Stutzman led the Spartans with 232, 619 in the finals, while Hannah Grather earlier in the day had 642 in the opening-round win.
The state playoffs continue Tuesday with the boys/co-ed upper bracket at AMF All-Star Kenner. The 9 a.m. matches will have No. 16 H.L. Bourgeois against 17 seed Haughton, No. 9 Dutchtown versus No. 24 Ponchatoula, No. 12 Jesuit against No. 21 Holy Savior Menard and No. 13 Hammond against 20 Lafayette.
The 11 a.m. matches put No. 1 Catholic-Baton Rouge versus No. 32 St. Amant, No. 8 Vandebilt Catholic vs. No. 25 Madison Prep, No. 5 Brother Martin vs. 28 St. Michael the Archangel and No. 4 Captain Shreve versus 29 Shaw.
The second round for the eight winners is at 1:30 and the quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m.
Catholic might have its best team, earning a win over Brother Martin in February and knocking off undefeated and semifinal bound Central in a showdown match in Baton Rouge.
“We have told them they have all the talent and all the potential to be champions, but neither of those is enough to get there — they have to put in the work,” said longtime Catholic Coach Robin Davis.
“They have to be there for each other. They have to cheer each other on during the lucky breaks and good balls and when the ball doesn't quite leave what they want. While we know we have had some outstanding bowling this year, we also try to instill in them that winning is not what really matters - it's about taking the lessons — win or lose — and using it to drive the continued improvement.”
For Brother Martin, the chance to get to an unprecedented fifth state title will come with a possible difficult second- round match against Jesuit as the power rankings played their tricks again this year.
Coach Bruce Himbert said one of the things he will discuss with his team will be “first and foremost, not to beat ourselves, make spares and don’t press. I think this team if they make spares and stay under control we have just had good of a shot to win again this year.”
Spare notes
Sumner Taylor held a successful trio tournament at Tangi Lanes recently and the group of Jacob Dupre, Juan Coston and Tyler Lewis won the top prize going wire-to-wire with a total of 5,015 through four games of qualifying and then match play. Gregory Snee, Aaron Jones and Justin Veitch finished second at 4,881 ... A long-standing event continues for another two weekends at AMF Lanes in Kenner with the 23rd Anchor Lady Trio event. The guaranteed first place for that event is $3,600.
We will have complete playoff qualifying coverage the next two days and then the team and singles championships next week in The Advocate. As always, good luck and good bowling.