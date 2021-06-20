Editor's note: This is the seventh in a series of stories on the 2020 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 26 in Natchitoches.
Joan Cronan learned at an early age that a determined effort would be required in order for females to achieve athletic gender equality.
Her introduction to that battle came in her hometown of Opelousas when she once anticipated playing youth league baseball along with the boys she knew from school.
Things, however, turned out differently than she had hoped.
Instead of letting her play, the coaches had other ideas. They asked Cronan, now the athletic director emeritus at the University of Tennessee, to become a cheerleader or a team manager.
That experience became a signature moment for Cronan, who without having the alternative of playing softball, became committed to one day promote women’s athletics when she had the chance.
More than five decades of doing so led to numerous inductions into nationally-recognized Halls of Fame and an array of professional accolades.
Cronan will receive a big one from her home state when she is presented the annual Dave Dixon Louisiana Sports Leadership Award at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday night in Natchitoches.
The Dixon Award, voted on by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, recognizes sports administrative figures who play a decisive role as a sports leader and administrator and bring credit to Louisiana on the national and international level. Given since 2005, it rewards the recipient with enshrinement in the state’s athletic Hall of Fame.
During her college coaching and administrative career, Cronan demonstrated much of what Dixon did as a visionary for Louisiana sports, contributing primarily to elevating the UT women’s athletic program to a nationally-recognized brand and basketball powerhouse.
Her teamwork with legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summit and other coaches under her guidance produced 10 NCAA titles and 24 Southeastern Conference championships from 1983-2012.
It resulted in her being elevated to oversee the entire UT athletic program before her retirement.
That was unimaginable when she was growing up. But the sting of an opportunity denied resulted in her becoming one of the most significant figures in the development of women’s intercollegiate athletics.
“I knew what I wanted to be when I was 12 years old,” she said. “I was a tomboy before it was cool for women to be in sports. I thought I was pretty good. I had beaten all the little boys in the backyard, and the park in Opleousas was right next door. I took my batting glove and wanted to try out, but this nice gentleman wouldn’t let me play.
“I knew at that time I wanted to be in a business that allowed women to compete. I think that’s so important. To be successful, you have to be competitive, and sports is a wonderful way to teach that.”
While coaching several sports and serving as women’s athletic director for 10 years at the College of Charleston, Cronan emerged as a national pacesetter.
In 1980, College of Charleston was voted the top women’s athletic program nationally by the American Women’s Sports Foundation. That was a feather in her cap that helped provide the impetus for her move to big time college sports at Tennessee in 1983.
While at the College of Charleston, where she relocated after her husband took a job at The Citadel, it was Cronan who got the ball rolling for women's sports there.
“This was still the dark ages as far as women’s sports on the college level," she said. "I knocked on the door of the president of the College of Charleston and told him, ‘sir, you need women’s athletics.’
“I was either a really good negotiator, or a bad one, because I walked out as the women’s athletic director, volleyball coach, basketball coach and tennis coach.”
In 2019, Cronan was voted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, following other national leadership honors she received for individuals who have demonstrated a remarkable, positive influence on college athletics.
Cronan was important in helping obtain funding for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, which is located in Knoxville.
Now 77 and still extremely active, Cronan is justifiably proud of the growth of women’s sports sonce Title IX was passed in 1972 — granting equal opportunity for female athletes.
"That laid the groundwork," Cronan said. "The opportunities are there now. Parents and grandparents want their girls to have the same experiences in sports that sons have, and that’s happening.”