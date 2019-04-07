TAMPA, Fla. — Baylor recovered after blowing a 17-point lead and losing a star player, beating Notre Dame 82-81 for the NCAA women's basketball championship Sunday night when 2018 tournament hero Arike Ogunbowale missed a foul shot in the final seconds.
Chloe Jackson made a layup to put Baylor ahead with 3.9 seconds left. Notre Dame called timeout and inbounded to Ogunbowale, whose buzzer-beating jumper in the championship game lifted Notre Dame to last year's title. Ogunbowale was fouled trying for a layup, then missed the first of two free throws. She made the second, but the Irish never got the ball back.
The Lady Bears (37-1) won their first championship in seven years.
Baylor was able to pull off the win without star forward Lauren Cox, who injured her knee late in the third quarter. The Irish were able to rally from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to tie the game at 78.
Jackson, who played at LSU last season and transferred to Baylor for her senior season, was the Final Four MVP and hit the eventual game-winning shot. She scored 26 points and had five assists.
Standout Baylor senior forward Kalani Brown, who prepped at Salmen High in Slidell, was instrumental in Baylor winning its third national title under coach Kim Mulkey, who herself is a Louisiana native and prepped at Hammond High.
Brown finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Moon Ursin, a sophomore, prepped at Destrehan High and also saw action down the stretch as Baylor held on to win.