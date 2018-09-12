Fresno State transfer Chason Virgil made a splash in his debut for Southeastern Louisiana, throwing for 358 yards and four touchdowns Aug. 30 at Louisiana-Monroe.
But the Lions’ quarterback position doesn’t start and end with Virgil, and it’s looking like a strength for SLU as it moves into its third game under first-year coach Frank Scelfo.
Lorenzo Nunez, the team’s starter last year, is the other half of the quarterback equation. His running ability makes him a strong change-of-pace option as the Lions prepare to take on reigning Southland Conference champion Central Arkansas at 7 p.m. Saturday at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.
“I’ve always been a one-quarterback guy, but when you have a guy as talented as Lorenzo, you’ve got to figure out a way to get him on the field,” Scelfo said. “Chason the same thing. We do it where we’re not tendency-oriented.”
That was apparent against LSU last week. The Lions had their best offensive consistency mixing the two quarterbacks into play. Virgil would hit a big pass, and then Nunez would come in and convert a fourth down with his read-option skills. While Virgil passed for 189 yards, Nunez was the leading rusher with 64 yards on 11 carries.
Nunez can also line up at wide receiver or running back, giving the Lions’ offense multiple options.
The best part is that Virgil and Nunez are down with the rotation.
“I like it; both of us can jump in and run the regular offense,” said Virgil, who started 14 games and threw for 2,843 yards and 19 TDs in two seasons at Fresno.
“We bring in Zo to give us a change-of-pace guy. I wouldn’t say it’s a wildcat (package) because Zo is a quarterback who also has athletic ability and can run the ball. We both can do those things. It definitely throws teams off in game-planning for us.”
Nunez, who transferred from South Carolina before last season, played in 10 games, combining for 1,453 yards and 16 TDs running and passing. If anyone might have been miffed at sharing time, it would seemingly be the returning starter — but in this offense, he gets a chance to shine in multiple areas.
“Coach told us what the deal was,” Nunez said. “They knew I was athletic and moved me around. I can still play quarterback. I’m happy with it. I embraced it from the beginning. I want to help the team as much as I can and not be a 'me' guy. I’m doing OK, developing every day.”
Said Virgil: “We’re not changing our offense when he comes in. Zo is a very accurate passer; he pushes me every day. He can make any throw on the field.”
Nunez is the team’s leading rusher with 86 yards on 15 carries. He caught three passes in the opener, including an 18-yard scoring toss from Virgil, who is fourth in the Southland with 547 yards. He has connected on 51 of 72 passes.
“Chason has done a good job for us, putting us in position in the passing game, checking at the line of scrimmage in the run game,” Scelfo said. “Lorenzo is a special dude. I think you saw that Saturday. We’ve got to continue to utilize his skill set, whether it be receiver, running back or quarterback. We have to make sure we get the ball in his hands and reflects the amount of touches he gets in a game. We don’t say 12-15-20 touches per game. The game dictates that.”