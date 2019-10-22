Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo said the open date came at a good time for his team’s health in recovering from six weeks of bumps and bruises, especially that last one.
The Lions suffered a painful 27-21 defeat to Incarnate Word on Oct. 12, much of the woe self-inflicted. The Lions outgained the visitors by more than 200 yards but gave the ball away six times — and it happened on homecoming.
The loss was the second straight after a 2-0 start in Southland Conference play. Scelfo and his staff spent the off week picking up the pieces, but emphasizing there was still plenty to play for as they travel to meet Houston Baptist (4-4, 1-3) in a conference game at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.
“It’s been a good week,” Scelfo said at his weekly Monday news conference. “What’s happened has happened. We had a team meeting last night; it was really good. Their eyes are wide open. They realize everything is in front of us and we control a lot of it. Because of that there’s a feeling of hope you might not otherwise have. They’re self-motivated. I think we’ll practice well this week and play well on Saturday.”
The Lions' playoff chances are not dead, although they are operating on a much thinner margin with two losses. They’ve dropped out of the FCS rankings for the first time since a season-opening upset of Jacksonville State and are a game and a half out of first in the SLC.
If SLU can get by Houston Baptist, it has a chance to score its second major upset and get back in the race when Sam Houston State comes to Strawberry Stadium the following weekend. The Bearkats are tied for first in the SLC with Incarnate Word at 4-1.
“Having bye in the middle of the season is good,” Scelfo said. “It gives you a chance to evaluate everything you are doing and see any tendencies you might have. Bumps and bruises, strains and sprains heal up. Now we can get guys ready for the stretch run and you know who you can play with the redshirt rule. Last year's open date was Week 11, and it didn’t serve a purpose for us.”
Flag football
The Lions had done a good job eliminating penalties from last year through the first five games but were flagged 13 times for 120 yards against Incarnate Word. SLU had averaged 7.4 penalties per game and nearly doubled that. Most frustrating for Scelfo was that six of the penalties were false starts.
“Holding is going to happen, defensive pass interference, too,” he said. “Those are judgment calls. Those others are things we can control. We were really good until three weeks ago, then we started having those penalties. They stop drives, put you outside the chains in bad situations you don’t want to get into.”
Ups and downs
The Lions are last in the conference in turnover margin at minus 10 after failing to get one against Houston Baptist. SLU has committed 15 and has only five takeaways.
“We’re not going to win like that,” he said. “We have to take care of the football. On defense we’ve got to get the ball back.”
The Lions are strong offensively and lead the conference in three categories: yards per play (6.3), third-down conversions (39 of 86, 45.3%) and red zone scoring (20 scores on 21 penetrations).
Hometown hero
Scelfo said the Lions’ offense will have its hands full with one of the league’s top defensive players, Andre Walker, who is from nearby Slidell and prepped at Brother Martin in New Orleans.
Walker, a 6-foot-1, 221-pound senior defensive end, leads the Southland in sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (14). He has 40 tackles in eight games.
“He has a great motor, very productive,” Scelfo said of Walker. “We have to know where he is at all times. He lines up on either side.”