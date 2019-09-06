HAMMOND — About right now Austin Mitchell figured to be in Daytona Beach, Florida, not lounging by the ocean or checking out the speedway, but getting ready for Southeastern's game against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday afternoon.
But sometimes life — and the weather — gets in the way.
Although it actually only eventually skirted the Daytona Beach area, on Monday the threat of Hurricane Dorian was enough to cause officials from the two schools to cancel the game, leaving the Lions with an unexpected early-season open date.
SLU won’t play again until Sept. 14 at Ole Miss, giving the Lions a 17-day gap between games.
“We’re all pretty disappointed,” said Mitchell, a junior wide receiver from Plaquemine. “We really wanted to play this game.”
And not just because of the missed sightseeing opportunities.
For one thing, Mitchell pointed out, there was the payback opportunity from two years ago when the Wildcats beat SLU 27-23 in Strawberry Stadium. The defeat may have cost the Lions an FCS playoff berth.
But more than that, SLU wanted to keep the momentum going from its season-opening 35-14 victory against No. 6 Jacksonville State, one that propelled a team that was 4-7 last year and picked eighth in the 11-team Southland Conference to No. 23 in this week’s national rankings.
“When you win, you want to get back out there again a lot quicker than we you lose,” said Mitchell, who had a team-high four receptions for 86 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown catch in the opener. “Now it’s going to seem like it’s been so long since we’ve played (the Jacksonville State game was on a Thursday) that it’s like we’re starting all over again.”
Lions coach Frank Scelfo conceded that the canceled game could be a momentum-breaker. But he added that the staff and the players have spent the last week doing their best to make sure that didn’t happen.
With no need to game plan for Ole Miss, the emphasis this week had been on fundamentals, plus correcting mistakes from the Jacksonville State game. Some of the younger players have gotten extra reps as well, which could lead to more playing time down the road.
“We’ve got some guys capable of making a move up, so everybody’s been competing,” Scelfo said. “And even though we won, when you look at the film you always see things you could have done better.
“And we’ve got to make sure we keep getting better. When we go to Ole Miss, we can’t be sitting back playing the last game.”
This is not a team, Scelfo pointed out, that has been used to early-season success of late.
The Lions started 0-3 last season, Scelfo’s first at the school, as well as in 2017. They were 0-2 in 2016 before winning.
So handling that success, especially with their routine disrupted, is a new experience for the players, at least on the college level. That includes what do on a second straight free Saturday night.
“We tell our players our No. 1 rule is ‘Protect the team,’ ” Scelfo said. “That means looking out for each other and making sure everybody is in the right place.
“If somebody’s by himself, invite him over to play video games or cards or just to hang out. That’s critical for the development of this team.”
That, Mitchell said, is taken care of.
“The older players have been talking a lot to the younger ones about respecting the rules,” he said. “They’ve seen us going hard every day this week, and we’re feeding off each other.
“That first game showed everybody we’re going to be playing with a chip on our shoulder because of where we were picked, and we’re not going to mess that up. This definitely hasn’t been a vacation week for us.”