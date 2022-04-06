THE MASTERS: THE BASICS
Facts and figures
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
Par: 36-36—72 (7,510 yards)
Field: 91 players (85 pros, 6 amateurs)
Format: 72 holes (stroke play)
Cut: After 36 holes, the low 50 and ties
Playoff format: Sudden death, Holes 18 and 10
Purse: $11.4 million (in 2021)
Winner’s share: $2.07 million (in 2021)
Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama (69-71-65-73—278, 10-under par; won by 1 over Will Zalatoris)
Official website: Masters.com
TV (times CDT):
Thursday and Friday, ESPN, 2-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, CBS, 2-6 p.m.
Sunday, CBS, 1-6 p.m.
More coverage on Masters.com, ESPN.com, ESPN+, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
THURSDAY’S MASTERS BROADCAST, ONLINE SCHEDULE
6:40 a.m. Masters honorary starters Masters.com
7:30 a.m. Masters on the Range CBS Sports Network, Masters.com
7:45 a.m. Holes 4, 5 and 6 Masters.com
8:15 a.m. Featured Groups Masters.com
9:45 a.m. Amen Corner Live Masters.com
10:45 a.m. Holes 15 and 16 Masters.com
Key parings (all times CDT):
Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Paul Casey: 9:23 a.m. Thursday and 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann: 9:34 a.m. and 12:41 p.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and James Piot: 9:45 a.m. and 12:52 p.m.
Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau: 9:56 a.m. and 1:03 p.m.
Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert, 11:24 a.m. and 8:06 a.m.
Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton and Sam Burns, 12:19 p.m. and 9:01 a.m.
Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa, 12:30 p.m. and 9:12 a.m.
Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, 12:52 p.m. and 9:34 a.m.
MASTERS HONORARY STARTERS
Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson
HISTORY OF HONORARY STARTERS
Jock Hutchinson 1963-73
Fred McLeod 1963-76
Byron Nelson 1981-2001*
Gene Sarazen 1981-99
Ken Venturi 1983
Sam Snead 1984-2002
Arnold Palmer 2007-2016
Jack Nicklaus 2010-
Gary Player 2012-
Lee Elder 2021
Tom Watson 2022-
*Non-consecutive years