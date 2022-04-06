Masters Golf

Hideki Matsuyama celebrates winning the Masters after receiving the green jacket from 2020 winner Dustin Johnson on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga.

 AP PHOTO BY GREGORY BULL

THE MASTERS: THE BASICS

Facts and figures

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Par: 36-36—72 (7,510 yards)

Field: 91 players (85 pros, 6 amateurs)

Format: 72 holes (stroke play)

Cut: After 36 holes, the low 50 and ties

Playoff format: Sudden death, Holes 18 and 10

Purse: $11.4 million (in 2021)

Winner’s share: $2.07 million (in 2021)

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama (69-71-65-73—278, 10-under par; won by 1 over Will Zalatoris)

Official website: Masters.com

TV (times CDT):

Thursday and Friday, ESPN, 2-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, CBS, 2-6 p.m.

Sunday, CBS, 1-6 p.m.

More coverage on Masters.com, ESPN.com, ESPN+, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

THURSDAY’S MASTERS BROADCAST, ONLINE SCHEDULE

6:40 a.m. Masters honorary starters Masters.com

7:30 a.m. Masters on the Range CBS Sports Network, Masters.com

7:45 a.m. Holes 4, 5 and 6 Masters.com

8:15 a.m. Featured Groups Masters.com

9:45 a.m. Amen Corner Live Masters.com

10:45 a.m. Holes 15 and 16 Masters.com

Key parings (all times CDT):

Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Paul Casey: 9:23 a.m. Thursday and 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann: 9:34 a.m. and 12:41 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and James Piot: 9:45 a.m. and 12:52 p.m.

Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau: 9:56 a.m. and 1:03 p.m.

Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert, 11:24 a.m. and 8:06 a.m.

Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton and Sam Burns, 12:19 p.m. and 9:01 a.m.

Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa, 12:30 p.m. and 9:12 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, 12:52 p.m. and 9:34 a.m.

MASTERS HONORARY STARTERS

Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson

HISTORY OF HONORARY STARTERS

Jock Hutchinson 1963-73

Fred McLeod 1963-76

Byron Nelson 1981-2001*

Gene Sarazen 1981-99

Ken Venturi 1983

Sam Snead 1984-2002

Arnold Palmer 2007-2016

Jack Nicklaus 2010-

Gary Player 2012-

Lee Elder 2021

Tom Watson 2022-

*Non-consecutive years

