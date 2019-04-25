Rain, thunder and lightning won the day when the Zurich Classic of New Orleans began its annual four-day run Thursday.
But a 7-hour, 33-minute weather delay didn’t exactly deter the golfers who were able to get on the TPC Louisiana layout both before and after the disruption of the $7.3 million PGA Tour event.
After the lengthy wait, which ended at 5:14 p.m. when a bright sun broke through the gloomy skies, Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax were one of 13 teams that were able to make it back to the clubhouse when they posted an 11-under 61 using the four-ball format.
Mullinax knocked in a 25-foot birdie putt at the par-3 ninth hole after starting their round on the back nine.
Martin Laird and Nick Taylor also finished their round, posting a 10-under 62 after patiently waiting as two storm systems swept through south Louisiana.
Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini were another shot back at 9-under, but they were only able to finish 14 holes before darkness settled on the rain-soaked 7,425-yard layout.
A total of 27 teams that started out in the morning wave and did not complete the first round will pick up at 7 a.m. Friday. Meanwhile, the 40 teams that did not start in the afternoon wave will tee off starting at 7:15 a.m.
PGA Tour officials hope to start the second round, which will be played as foursomes, between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. and get as much golf in as possible before sunset.
The good news is there is no rain in the forecast for the next three days.
The teams of Joel Dahmen and Brandon Harkins and Brice Garnett and Chesson Hadley also completed 18 holes Thursday and were tied for fourth at 9-under.
It was a long day, to be sure, but Stallings and Mullinax were among the players who dodged an even longer day on Friday — even if there are no further weather delays.
“Yeah, we played golf like the Japanese,” Stallings said with a laugh. “Play nine (holes), take a break … come back, play another nine. It was kind of an odd day.
“Obviously, we played a lot more this morning than we thought we were going to play.”
While the weather situation might have bothered some players, Stallings and Mullinax refused to let it get to them.
When asked how they passed the time, Stallings said, “A lot of nothing.”
“Sat in the car, went to the (workout) trailer … hung out with those guys. We were just kind of chilling and just hoping that we could get back out there and play because we’ve got a really exciting movie we want to go see tonight.”
"We enjoy playing golf and I really think we enjoy having fun with each other," Mullinax said. "We're not worried about hitting bad shots out there (in a team format),
"He's seen me hit bad shots and I've seen him hit bad shots," he said. "So we don't really feel like we have to apologize ot one another."
But all kidding aside, it was a good day after all.
“We were very lucky to get in 18 holes today,” Mullinax said after sinking the long putt on the tough par-3 ninth, “so we did a great job.”