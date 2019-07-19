HOUSTON — As it has been for several years, the Southland Conference is loaded this season, with talented quarterbacks that stretch all across the 11-team league.

It’s why a parade of quarterbacks took the stage for the conference’s annual media day Thursday, starting with the reigning Southland player of the year — Nicholls senior Chase Fourcade.

Nine of the 11 head coaches brought their quarterbacks to represent their school at media day, a group that included Fourcade, who was the first-team quarterback on the preseason All-SLC team that was announced last week, and second-teamer Jon Copeland of Incarnate Word.

Joining them were Southeastern Louisiana’s Chason Virgil, McNeese State’s Cody Orgeron, Abilene Christian’s Luke Anthony, Central Arkansas’ Breylin Smith, Stephen F. Austin’s Jake Blumrick, Lamar’s Jordan Hoy and Houston Baptist’s Bailey Zappe.

Orgeron, a junior who started three games for McNeese last season, is the son of LSU coach Ed Orgeron.

Big bad Baylor

Colby Carthel knew he had a huge task ahead of him when the accepted the head football coaching job at Stephen F. Austin last December, but he didn’t know how big until a bit later.

Carthel, who led Texas A&M-Commerce to the Division II national title in 2017, took over a program that finished 10th in the 11-team Southland last season with a 2-8 overall record and 2-7 mark in league play.

It didn’t feel much better when he learned his team had been tabbed for a 10th-place finish again in a poll of the league’s coaches and sports information directors.

Carthel then told how his team has to play Baylor in Waco, Texas, in his first game on Aug. 31.

“My SID called and told me we’ve played Baylor four times previously and have never scored against them,” he said as media members began to chuckle.

“I only have one player on the preseason all-conference team, my kicker (Storm Ruiz), so maybe we can get in field-goal range and kick one and we can dogpile him in the end zone.”

Baylor has outscored SFA 201-0 in the four-game series, winning 31-0 in 1928, 88-0 in 1929, 34-0 in 1947 and 48-0 in 2011.

Give me a dozen

Football Championship Subdivision teams are playing 12 games this season for the first time since 2014.

Unlike the Football Bowl Subdivision, FCS teams are limited to 11-game seasons. But they can play a 12-game schedule in certain years.

After this year, it will only happen three times in the next 11 seasons — 2024, 2025 and 2030.

The SLC and Ohio Valley Conference tried to get a 12th game on a permanent basis a couple of years ago, but it came up a few votes short, Southland commissioner Tom Burnett said.

The ‘veterans’

The two longest-tenured coaches of the 11 Southland Conference football-playing schools were in attendance Thursday.

Sam Houston State’s K.C. Keeler and Houston Baptist’s Vic Shealy are both entering their sixth season at their respective schools. Nicholls’ Tim Rebowe, who is beginning his fifth season in Thibodaux, is next.

Return to Frisco

For the 10th year in a row, the Southland will host the FCS championship game to be played Jan. 11 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The contract for the title game was to run out with that 2020 contest, but the NCAA earlier this year announced it was extending the deal for five more years.

That means Frisco, a Dallas suburb, will host through the 2024 season (2025 game) with an option for 2026.