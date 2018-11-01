Nicholls State at Houston Baptist
WHEN: 2 p.m.
STREAMING: Southland Digital Network
RECORDS: No. 20 Nicholls 5-3, 4-2 Southland; HBU 1-7, 0-6
SERIES: Nicholls leads 3-1
BRIEFLY: Back in the FCS picture after a rousing 48-21 victory against Incarnate Word, the Colonels will be trying to avoid a slip-up on the road against cellar-dwelling Houston Baptist. It would also give Nicholls back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the Colonels had three in a row from 1984-86. But a victory might not be as easy as it appears. The Huskies played the Colonels close last year in Thibodaux, falling 23-17 on a 44-yard TD pass on the final regulation. Nicholls QB Chase Fourcade threw for a career-high four touchdown passes and ran for another against Incarnate Word.
Northwestern State at Abilene Christian
WHEN: 2 p.m.
TV: none
RECORDS: Northwestern State 3-5, 2-4 Southland; ACU 4-4, 3-3
SERIES: Northwestern State leads 6-5
BRIEFLY: The Demons are coming off a high — an 18-point comeback for a 31-28 homecoming victory against Houston Baptist and still have a shot a winning record for the first time since 2008. To do that, it will start by taking beating an Abilene Christian team which has had a week off since a 48-27 victory at Southeastern in which the Wildcats racked up 612 yards. Demons quarterback Kaleb Fletcher, who did not start the Houston Baptist game because of a rules violation, threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns, two of them in the fourth quarter to Jazz Ferguson.
Mississippi Valley at Grambling
WHEN: 2 p.m.
TV: None
RECORDS: Miss. Valley 1-6, 1-3 SWAC; Grambling 4-4, 3-2
SERIES: Grambling leads 53-5-2
BRIEFLY: The Tigers are looking to stay in the hunt for the SWAC Western division title in both their Senior Day and homecoming game. Grambling has a lopsided lead in the series and has won five straight against the Delta Devils. But in last week's win against lowly UAPB the Tigers had to rally in the fourth quarter to force overtime, eventually winning 45-38 on Geremy Hickbottom’s 25-yard TD pass to Darrell Williams on the first play of OT.
UL-Lafayette at Troy
WHEN: 2:30 p.m.
STREAMING: ESPN+
RECORDS: UL-Lafayette 4-4, 2-2 SBC; Troy 6-2, 4-0
SERIES: UL-Lafayette leads 11-8
BRIEFLY: The teams are tied for the lead in their divisions. But the Trojans are unbeaten in the Sun Belt while Ragin’ Cajuns won a 47-43 shootout against Arkansas State last week to reach .500. UL-Lafayette demonstrated a proficiency in the big play last week, scoring three touchdowns on plays of at least 64 yards, including a 72-yard run by Roy Calais on the game’s first play. A quick start like that would help in this one. Troy is 28-1 under coach Neil Brown when leading after the first quarter. The Trojans are also 18-4 in their past 22 games.
Georgia Southern at UL-Monroe
WHEN: 2:30 p.m.
STREAMING: ESPN3
RECORDS: GSU 7-1, 4-0 SBC; UL-Monroe 4-4, 2-2
SERIES: Georgia Southern leads 5-2
BRIEFLY: The teams are tied for the lead in their divisions. Georgia Southern’s only loss was to No. 2 Clemson and the Eagles are coming off a 34-14 upset of No. 25 Appalachian State which got GSU to No. 28 in this week’s rankings. In contrast, UL-Monroe is at just .500 in the league and overall. Georgia Southern is already 3-0 against the West Division. The War Hawks do lead the Sun Belt in sacks with 23, already exceeding last year’s total.
Tulane at South Florida
WHEN: 2:30 p.m.
TV: CBSSN
RECORDS: Tulane 3-5, 2-2 AAC; USF 7-1, 3-1
SERIES: USF leads 1-0
BRIEFLY: Despite the teams having spent time together in both Conference USA and the AAC, this is Tulane’s first trip to Tampa and Raymond James Stadium. The Green Wave, coming off a 24-17 victory road victory against Tulsa, is going against a USF team which suffered its first defeat last week, 56-37 at Houston. Despite the loss, the Bulls are still in the hunt for the AAC East division title and the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl berth. USF has won 10 straight home games.
McNeese State at Southeastern Louisiana
WHEN: 2:30 p.m.
TV: CST
RECORDS: No. 11 McNeese 6-2, 5-1 Southland; Southeastern 3-6, 3-4
SERIES: McNeese leads 24-19
BRIEFLY: With the game switched to a 2:30 p.m. start, the McNeese bus could stop at Tiger Stadium on the way home to let Cody and Parker Orgeron off so they could catch the LSU-Alabama game. With his parents watching last week, Cody made his first start at quarterback and completed 13 of 21 passes for 135 yards in the Cowboys’ 23-21 victory against Central Arkansas. That result, plus Incarnate Word losing to Nicholls State, left McNeese in sole possession of first place in the Southland Conference with three games remaining. Southeastern was in the title hunt until losing to Abilene Christian and Sam Houston in the past two weeks. It is Senior Day at SLU. Twenty-two seniors will be playing their final home game for the Lions.
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State
WHEN: 6:30 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
RECORDS: La. Tech 6-2; Miss. State 5-3
SERIES: MSU leads 10-3
BRIEFLY: Two bowl-eligible teams meet in their final nonconference games. Tech needs help to make the Conference USA championship game, but a victory here against the No. 18 team in the CFP rankings along with help elsewhere could get the Bulldogs in the Group of Five New Year’s Six bowl picture. The first part won’t be easy though. Mississippi State ranks fourth in scoring defense in the FBS at 13.5 points allowed per game.
Ted Lewis