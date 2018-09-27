It’s White Out night for Southeastern Louisiana football fans Saturday, but don’t expect Shutout Night from either the Lions or the Northwestern State Demons.
The top two passing attacks in the Southland Conference go against defenses allowing more than 30 points per game at Strawberry Stadium in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on CST and available online outside of the CST broadcast area on ESPN3.
The Lions (1-3, 1-1 SLC) will wear all-white uniforms and fans are encouraged to do the same. Once the game kicks off, the team with the ball last might have the best shot at winning. Both teams are coming off victories against Lamar with the Demons having had an open date last week.
The Demons (2-1, 1-0) are led by the league’s top passer, Shelton Eppler, who has connected on 60 of 95 passes for 842 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception. SLU answers with transfer Chason Virgil, No. 2 in the SLC with 1,210 yards and seven TDs. He’s completed 103 of 167 with five interceptions.
SLU coach Frank Scelfo said recently his offense needs to “finish drives with touchdowns” because “this week we need touchdowns." The explosive Demons offense is averaging 30 points and 439 yards per game.
“Eppler does a good job and takes care of the football,” said Scelfo, who got his first college coaching victory last week. “It will be us taking care of the football and stopping their explosiveness. We’ve got to make them drive the field. They’re a big-play oriented offense and they do a good job of getting the ball into hands of the guys they need to.”
One of those is former LSU wide receiver Jazz Ferguson, a 6-foot-5, 223-pounder of St. Francisville. Ferguson has 15 receptions for 345 yards, a 23-yard average, and four TDs. He had long scoring receptions against Lamar and Texas A&M.
“He’s big, breaks a lot of tackles,” Scelfo said. “He’s a Sunday (NFL) player. We have to make sure he’s not the guy who beats us and is in a position to take the game over.”
Scelfo said he was encouraged by the play of his defense last week. Despite five turnovers and 15 penalties, the Lions allowed only seven points in the second half and overcame a 17-10 deficit. Brayleon Thorns stepped in for injured safety Matt Wright and led the team with 12 tackles. Tre Spann, another reserve safety, had one of the team’s two interceptions as the Lions forced three turnovers.
Offensively, Scelfo wants to play ball control to keep Eppler on the sideline, but also wants to get the ball into the hands of receiver Juwan Petit-Frere and tight end Bransen Schwebel. Petit-Frere caught six passes for 77 yards and a TD and Schwebel six for 98 and a score.
The Lions had their best rushing performance last week with 192 yards as six backs had at least 20 yards, led by Devonte Johnson with 62 and a touchdown on 18 carries.
“The offensive line did a better job of coming off the ball and changing the line of scrimmage, giving us seams to run in,” Scelfo said. “The time of possession was critical to keeping our defense off the field.”