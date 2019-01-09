LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas running back Anthony "Pooka" Williams has been granted diversion in a domestic battery case.

The Kansas City Star reports Williams, a former standout at Hahnville High School, appeared in court Wednesday. If he successfully completes diversion, the domestic battery charge would be kept off his record.

An affidavit alleges that Williams punched an 18-year-old woman in the stomach and grabbed her by the throat last month. The affidavit says the woman had text messages from Williams admitting to punching her and a police officer found bruises on the woman.

Williams reportedly told police that he pushed the woman when he saw her in a room with other men. Both have said they were in an intimate relationship.

Report: Ex-Hahnville star Pooka Williams accused of grabbing girlfriend by neck in Kansas More details have emerged surrounding the domestic violence arrest of former Hahnville running back Anthony "Pooka" Williams earlier this month.

Williams was the Big 12 offensive freshman of the year and a first-team all-Big 12 selection as running back and kick returner last season.

He was suspended from the football program Dec. 7, shortly after former LSU coach Les Miles took over as the team's head coach.

Williams chose Kansas over offers from SEC schools LSU and Mississippi State.

Can't see video below? Click here.