Even after Southeastern Louisiana’s admittedly worst game of the season, coach Frank Scelfo isn’t ready to count his team out of the Southland Conference race.
The Lions (3-5, 3-3) are tied for sixth in the league but the top five teams have at least one loss, led by Central Arkansas, McNeese State and Incarnate Word at 4-1.
“It's not over; we have an opportunity,” Scelfo said. “Some things have got to happen, but who says they can’t? It’s a different conference than what we’ve had in the past.”
A lot has to happen for the Lions to have a shot but the race is jumbled at the top. No. 14 McNeese lost it’s first league game to Incarnate Word (45-17) and perennial power and No. 23 Sam Houston State fell to Lamar, 41-23. Sam Houston, which hosts SLU at 1 p.m. Saturday, is tied with Nicholls State for fourth at 3-2.
The Bearkats have won four titles in the past seven years and finished no lower than second in the other two seasons.
“Look at the quality of talent on the field and how programs are being built,” Scelfo said. “So-called teams without success are getting better. This conference is good top to bottom.”
The Lions won’t contend unless they bounce back this week after being manhandled by Abilene Christian on Saturday. The Wildcats put 612 yards and 32 first downs on SLU, which contributed with poor tackling. Scelfo said game tape revealed 36 missed tackles and 265 yards after contact for the visitors.
“We’ve given up some points this year and we’ve given up some yardage, but we never just got physically beat like we did this past Saturday,” he said. “That was disappointing, and not indicative of who we’ve been this season.”
Injuries
Scelfo said he’s not sure if wide receiver Austin Mitchell will return this week. Mitchell has missed the past two games with an ankle injury. Mitchell dressed out for Saturday’s loss to Abilene Christian and was seen pedaling an exercise bike but did not play. Mitchel has caught 18 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns in five games.
“He just wasn’t able to go,” Scelfo said. “He didn’t have a good prep game and wasn’t able to cut.”
Quarterback Chason Virgil left Saturday’s game with an injured foot but returned after missing one play and is expected to play Saturday.
McNeese kickoff
SLU’s final home game against No. 14 McNeese State on Nov. 3 will kick off at 2:30 p.m., the league announced Monday. The game will be broadcast by Cox Sports TV. Originally the kickoff was 7 p.m.
2019 schedule
The Lions will play 12 games next season, including away games at Ole Miss and Bethune-Cookman, and the season opener at home against an FCS team yet to be announced, the school said. FCS teams are allowed to play 11 games except in seasons with 14 Saturdays, of which 2019 is one. The next two are 2024 and 2025. Southland Conference teams play nine league games annually.
Holliday return
SLU’s strong special teams are getting stronger with kicker Nathan Holliday coming on. Holliday broke his plant foot before fall camp and didn’t report until school started. He handled four of six kickoffs and had two touchbacks. For the season, he’s averaging 59.6 yards with six touchbacks on 19 kicks. He may also be used in place of Jonathan Tatum for longer field goals at the end of the game or half, Scelfo said.
“His camp was the first four weeks,” Scelfo said. “He’s gotten progressively stronger. He has the ability to kick the ball into the end zone for touchbacks, which is what we want. He did a really nice job on a pooch kick.”