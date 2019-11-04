Southeastern Louisiana answered its two-game losing streak with a two-game winning streak after Saturday’s 47-30 victory against Stephen F. Austin.
Next the Lions (5-3, 4-2 Southland Conference) must meet the challenge of a first-place and No. 6-ranked Central Arkansas squad in Conway in a 3 p.m. game. The Bears (7-2, 5-1) have surged to the top of the standings with SLU, Nicholls State and Sam Houston State tied for second, one game behind.
“We’re looking at the hottest team in the league right now,” Lions coach Frank Scelfo said. “They throw the football really well. Everything goes through their quarterback, Breylin Smith. Their wide receivers (Lujaun Winningham and Tyler Hudson) are dynamic players.”
Smith has thrown for 2,848 yards and 24 touchdowns, while Winningham and Hudson have combined for 88 catches for 1,501 yards and 16 TDs. The Bears have won four consecutive games and lost only to Nicholls State, 34-14.
The Lions played one of their most efficient offensive games of the season against SFA, scoring six touchdowns out of nine possessions.
“They were not going to allow us to get over the top,” Scelfo said of the SFA defense. “We wanted to take some shots early. We took the underneath stuff and ran the football. When you do that you can control the clock.”
SLU finished with a season-high 222 yards rushing and was 6 for 6 in red zone touchdowns. The offensive line did not allow a sack. Defensively, the Lions held the visitors to 68 yards rushing and picked off two passes.
“We had a hungry team come in here Saturday, but I thought our guys played well,” Scelfo said. “They played hard throughout.”
Kelley on a roll
Backup quarterback Cole Kelley had his best game, hitting 11 of 12 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 46 yards and two scores on eight carries in the victory against Stephen F. Austin.
A transfer from Arkansas, Kelley has played in every game in spot situations, but Scelfo said he earned more playing time as a different option from starter Chason Virgil. The 260-pound Kelley had touchdown runs of 1 and 3 yards in the first half and threw a 2-yard TD pass to Devonte Williams in the second.
“He’s getting more and more comfortable in the offense, so we’re giving him more opportunities,” Scelfo said. “When you perform well, you get rewarded. He started slow in camp. We built him into specialty situations and now he’s understanding the entire offense.”
Turnabout is fair play
The Lions got burned on a fake punt but executed one themselves when defensive end/blocking back Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund took the snap and rambled 36 yards in his first college rushing attempt on fourth and 3 from the SLU 37-yard line. Two plays later, the Lions scored a touchdown to make it 33-17.
“It was executed really well,” Scelfo said. “He looked pretty good. He had it under the wrong arm, but said he felt more comfortable. He was disappointed he got tackled in the open field. It’s a good chance it will be his only carry of the year, but he’s got a hell of an average.”
In the fourth quarter, SFA got a 20-yard run by punter Max Quick to keep a touchdown drive alive on fourth-and-6.
“We had guys assigned to it and it was a busted assignment. We had two guys in each A gap to make sure the punter kicks. They peeled off too soon. I think it was a fake but (punter) had to read out. He would have kicked it if we had stayed in there.”
Injuries
Cornerback Dejion Lynch did not play vs. Stephen F. Austin because of a foot injury, but is one of several players who could return this week. Defensive back Xavier Lewis hyperextended his knee and is expected to return and safety Derek Turner is expected back. Running back Marcus Cooper is questionable with a foot injury.