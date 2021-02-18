1. Nicholls won a share of the past two titles. Can the Colonels do it again?
Despite losing 2019 SLC Player of the Year Sully Laiche and four-year starting quarterback Chase Fourcade, the Colonels are the pick in a ballot of the league’s coaches and sports information directors, albeit by a single vote over Sam Houston State. “It’s nice to be thought of that way,” said Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe, whose teams shared the 2018 title with Incarnate Word and the 2019 crown with Central Arkansas. “But it also puts a bullseye on our backs, so we won’t be sneaking up on anybody.” Senior guard P.J. Burkhalter is a STATS preseason All-American, and the rest of the offense is solid with running back Julien Gums and wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon among the returnees.
2. Has quarterback Lindsey Scott finally found the right team?
Named the 2015 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year after quarterbacking Zachary to the 5A state championship, Scott has certainly followed a meandering path to get to Thibodaux — becoming part of what was Les Miles’ final recruiting class at LSU, and then transferring after redshirting as a freshman, leading East Mississippi of “Last Chance U” fame, to a national junior college championship in 2017, signing with Missouri, but transferring again after not playing in 2018 and finally spending the 2019 season at Nicholls, where he was ineligible because he was a two-time transfer. Scott appears to make his personal last chance count.
3. Will Southeastern’s two-quarterback system work again?
It certainly did in 2019 when then-starter Chason Virgil threw for 3,791 yards and Cole Kelly proved to be more than a change-of-pace backup, passing for 10 TDs and running for 10 more, mostly in short-yardage situations. The result was an SLU offense that was second in the nation in passing (354.4 yards) and total offense (484.8) as the Lions went 8-5 and scored just the second playoff victory in program history. Now, Kelly, a Tuerlings Catholic grad and Arkansas transfer, is ready to step into the starting role with Cephus Johnson, a South Alabama transfer, providing backup relief. Johnson, a junior, threw for 900 yards and five touchdowns at South Alabama in 2019.
4. How big was McNeese’s victory last week at Tarleton State?
Besides making the Cowboys the only 1-0 team in the country? Well, as an emotional lift, first-year Cowboys coach Frank Wilson compared his team’s 40-37 double-overtime victory last Saturday to the Saints’ 2006 return to the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina the year before. Even an hour’s delay leaving Stephenville, Texas, in 18-degree weather wasn’t so bad, Wilson added, because everyone was feeling so euphoric. “But the next afternoon the staff was in the office grading film so we could put it behind us and look towards our next game.” That game is Feb. 27 against Incarnate Word at at hurricane-damaged-but-playable Cowboy Stadium.
5. With four Texas schools departing, what’s the future of the Southland?
Although having just six football-playing schools does meet the NCAA minimum for an automatic berth in the FCS playoffs for the champion, it’s not an ideal number, especially when it comes to scheduling nonconference games. Unofficial league attitude is that there won’t be any games with the departing members, meaning an end, for now, to the century-old Northwestern State-Stephen F. Austin series. For the fall season, at least, the plan is for the SLC to have teams playing three league opponents twice. “It works in the NFL,” Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe said. “A home-and-home between us and Southeastern is going to be fun for everybody.”