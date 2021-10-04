The bowling notebook is full of items I’ve been taking notes on recently, so let’s see what we can take care of this time around.
First of all, I have been told that plans are being finalized for a Baton Rouge city bowling tournament which would be held at some point in the near future for the 2021-22 season. There was no city event in 2020 obviously with the pandemic so this would be the first city championship since 2019.
As it has been proven since bowling’s returns, these doubles and singles events that have been held have been popular, so it will be interesting to gauge the interest as this moves forward. We’ll keep you posted.
College bowlers
Coach Barry’s Doyle’s Southern women’s bowling team is getting ready for its 2021-22 season and here’s the best news of all, the Jaguars will host a tournament in Baton Rouge at All-Star Lanes.
“I am stoked for our season,” Doyle said in a release. “We have four returning players and four incoming freshmen. Don’t be surprised if the freshman of the year is a SU Jaguar. I feel like this team has the capability to win any tournament that we attend this year. The ladies have already gelled pretty well and the continuity is there. The positive energy from last year is just a part of our DNA now, the freshmen are pumped and ready to get their feet wet.”
SU will open the season with four tournaments over four weekends starting in Pensacola, Florida on Oct. 28-21 at the Rattler Invitational hosted by FAMU. The Southern Queens event at All-Star is set for Jan. 20-23.
Tulane will host its annual fall event at Colonial Lanes in Harahan with the Colonial Lanes Classic, Oct. 22-24. Hayley Veitch is back for her 11th season at the helm of the Green Wave team with her entire roster back from the 2020-21 season. They opened this past weekend, winning the Southwest Intercollegiate Conference tournament on Saturday and then taking runner-up honors in a separate event on Sunday.
SIBC event
The Southern Impact Bowling Club hosts one of its major events this weekend with the Aaron Mercadel Scratch Singles Classic at AMF All-Star Lanes in Kenner. The two-day event on Saturday and Sunday offers a men’s, women’s and senior’s division with expected first-place checks of $3,200 for men and $1,800 for women and seniors.
Entrants will bowl two four-games blocks and then the field is cut in half. Those bowlers will bowl another four-game block. The field is then cut to 18 men, 8 women and 8 seniors for another four-game blocks. The top five bowlers are the finalists and a stepladder format determine the champions.
As part of the weekend, there is a scratch mixed doubles tournament on Friday (Oct. 8) at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Last year’s event paid out over $2,000 for first place. Space is limited to 60 teams on each of the two shifts.
PBA, PWBA
Kimberly Pressler on Twitter Sunday said the PBA schedule for 2022 should be coming out shortly but “there will be a special PBA event airing Oct. 17 on FOX.”
Assuming that would be what I have heard was the return of the Chris Paul celebrity event which this time will be broadcast from the Phoenix area. There are some newspaper accounts of the charity event, which was held last month and will air on that Sunday either before or after the NFL game.
The women’s tour still has one more go of it in 2021 with three events at the Fall Classic Series at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Oct. 24-31. That will include the Reno Classic, the Pepsi Classic and the PWBA Tour Championship. The latter event will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.
Back with you on Oct. 19. Until then, good luck and good bowling.