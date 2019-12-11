Michael Beychok, the 2012 National Handicapping Championship and 2012 Eclipse Award winner for best handicapper, brings 35 years of experience to The Advocate. Beychok is also the senior partner of Ourso Beychok Inc., an award winning national political consulting firm based in Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @beychokracing.
Picks made today for fast track and on turf
Race 1
1/1a. Warriors Gem: Top choice as seems this one might get to the front here.
2. Royal Edition: Logical drop in class after a couple of tries at higher class.
Race 2
4. Money Trend: Third start in the Asmussen barn takes a bit of a class drop here.
7. Surge Pricing: A claim then a layoff with some good works — looks live in here for Amoss.
If off turf and run on dirt selections are 1-8
Race 3
6. Toomuch: Nice tightener over the turf — gets back to dirt — nice stalking trip foreseen.
2. Galaxy Thirtysix: Hottest trainer on the grounds with the coldest jockey — interesting combo.
Race 4
7. Spritual Warfare: Giving this one another shot off drop and awful wide trip in last.
3. Senor Friday: Fits here on turf and in new barn — has run best races on turf.
If off turf and run on dirt selections are 3-5
Race 5
5. Shesarockstartoo: Hoping first time blinkers will move this one up enough to win.
7. Ezee Enough: Was competitive early in first start — now going longer — retains jockey Doyle.
Race 6
3. Attorney Tim: Last was very good and a repeat will get this one in winner’s circle today.
6. Midnight Patriot: Changing barns to Stidham — trying turf for first time — two positives.
If off turf and run on dirt selections are 5-4
Race 7
4. Kai Baby Kai: Stretching out a bit — ran well at 7 furlongs — trainer Stall off to solid start.
2. Drilling Report: Has the look of a solid longshot here — going long and shown interest late
Race 8
1. Overnight Success: Big race in last and trainer is putting live horses on the track.
3. Real News: Horse is talented — comes in off layoff — will likely be closing late.
If off turf and run on dirt selections are 5-1A
Race 9
1. Marcia Rose: Cozy inside post will help to sit a nice stalking trip behind speed.
2. Nana’s Joy: Could be sent to the front from inside – has run well over FG track.
Around the rack
Bettors may have to deal with some “off the turf” races Thursday due to the rain received on Tuesday. Please be sure to check the selections for OFF Turf races and make adjustments. The horses, trainers and jockeys are settling in and we hope to have a better read on who is hot and who is not. Right now there is no hotter trainer than Ron Faucheux who has saddled 8 winners from his first 18 starts. We’ll have more detail on the leading jockeys and trainers Friday. Here are the results for Chok’s Choices for the meet:
1st Choice 72-17-8-7=24% — Win/44%; In-the-Money — 1.20 return on investment for $1
2nd Choice 68-13-6-10=19%/43%; In-the-Money — .74 Return on Investment for $1
Best bet
Our best bet Thursday will be in Race 8 — No. 1 Overnight Success. A repeat of horse’s last effort would be tough to beat.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.