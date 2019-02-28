LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Advocate achieved coveted Grand Slam status for the first time – winning Associated Press Sports Editors’ nationwide Top 10 honors in daily, Sunday, special sections and website among newspapers across the nation.

Only two newspapers in the United States were so honored in 2018 – The New York Times, which competes in the contest’s highest classification (Class A), and The Advocate, which competes in Class B.

The Grand Slam is in addition to several individual nationwide Top 10 awards for Advocate sportswriters. LSU football beat writer Brooks Kubena, who joined the staff in August, continued another impressive run, landing a Top 10 in beat writing.

Kubena also won a nationwide Top 10 in the explanatory category for a story on how LSU is finding a new, faster method for its players to recover from ACL injuries.

Saints beat writer Nick Underhill won a nationwide Top 10 in the same explanatory category for his exhaustive study on every pass Drew Brees has thrown since 2006. It was the second nationwide Top 10 award for Underhill, who was part of a breaking news team that covered the shooting death of Will Smith in 2016.

Also, The New Orleans Advocate won a Top 10 this year for its website, a Class C entry.

This is the third consecutive year an LSU football beat writer for The Advocate won the award. Ross Dellenger, who was hired by Sports Illustrated in May, won the honor the previous two years. Beat writing consists of a portfolio of five writing and multimedia selections.

The Advocate won eight Top 10s for the second straight year and has won 31, along with six honorable mentions, since 2013. Before the most recent run, the newspaper had won just three Top 10s since the late 1980s.

In 2017, The Advocate won a Triple Crown, sweeping the print categories of daily, Sunday and special sections.

What’s more, Wilson Alexander, recently hired to cover LSU baseball and football, won a Top 10 in Class C for feature writing for a story in the Jackson (Mississippi) Clarion-Ledger.