It’s been 440 days since Nicholls State lost in the second round of the 2019 FCS playoffs to North Dakota State.
The landscape of college football has changed quite a bit since then.
Facing unprecedented turmoil over the past 14 months, many FCS conferences postponed their normal fall schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nicholls was no different.
A season opener originally scheduled for Sept. 5, 2020, against Mississippi Valley State is now Friday night against Lincoln University of Missouri. Instead of facing LSU in Tiger Stadium for the first time in program history, the Colonels face six Southland Conference games, plus Lincoln.
Rather than battling blistering Louisiana heat, Nicholls will cling to warmth during an intense cold snap.
“You had to change so many times,” coach Tim Rebowe said. “We had to be flexible in what we did and understanding we could have three workouts scheduled in a week, and all of a sudden it changes or guys are out for 10 days if they tested positive.”
Rebowe is confident Nicholls successfully transitioned its training schedule from fall to spring, treating this week as a normal fall game week, with COVID-19 protocols in place.
But the biggest questions facing the Colonels are those they would have encountered regardless of when the season started — namely how to replace two of the best players in program history in quarterback Chase Fourcade and defensive lineman Sully Laiche, not to mention a senior class that won more games than any in school history, including back-to-back Southland titles and three straight postseason appearances.
“I want to see if we can execute,” Rebowe said of his first-game goals. “It’s going to be about us.”
Rebuilding the offense is the most manageable of the two tasks with the majority of starters returning, including running back Julien Gums and wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon. Nicholls also returns four starters on the offensive line.
Gums ran for a single-season school record 1,232 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019. Dixon only played nine games because of injury but still caught 54 passes for 1,044 yards and eight scores.
Having so much returning talent helps whoever takes over under center. Rebowe said transfer Lindsey Scott will start on Friday but Kohen Granier will receive snaps, as well.
Scott was a standout at Zachary High before redshirting at LSU as a freshman. He then transferred to East Mississippi Community College, where he won a NJCAA national championship, before transferring to Missouri and then to Nicholls before the 2019 season.
“It has to be next guy up,” Gums said. “Despite our seniors from last year leaving, we’ve got transfers and more guys coming in and they’re ready to work.”
The defense is potentially a bit trickier to replace. Not only did the Colonels lose an All-American in Laiche, they also took hits on all three levels.
Rebowe said he’s looking for sophomores who saw early playing time last season, like linebacker Elijah Reames and defensive lineman Perry Ganci, to take big steps in their second seasons.
As for replacing Laiche's role as overall leader, the most likely candidate is All-Southland safety Kevin Moore who made an immediate impact as a transfer in 2019.
“Anytime the defense steps on the field we’re going to put the best out there,” Moore said. “That’s just what it is.”