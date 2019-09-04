To hear his teammates talk about him, Southern linebacker Caleb Carter is in danger of showing up on the nearby Metro Airport radar the way he’s “flying around” at practice and in games.
The Southern coaching staff has finally harnessed that ability and it led to a breakout game for the former Scotlandville Hornet in last week’s season opener.
Carter, a redshirt junior, had a career high 12 tackles, including seven solo stops in the Jaguars’ 34-28 loss. He was part of a strong overall Southern defensive effort.
“That’s Caleb; he’s flying around,” defensive tackle Dakavion Champion said. “He’s going to be around the ball wherever it’s at. That’s what he does.”
Said wide receiver Hunter Register: “Caleb is fast. He flies around, on game day, in practice.”
There’s nothing contrived about the way Carter plays. It’s a tendency that’s been with him throughout his career and has served him well.
“I’m just trying to help defense and help the team win,” said Carter, who is 6-feet-1 and 220 pounds. “It’s just natural, not something I think about, just something I do.
“My style is I’m versatile and fast. I can cover and tackle. I feel I’m all around.”
Last season, his first as a starter, Carter accumulated 38 tackles, one for loss with a half sack, an interception and a fumble recovery. Teammate and middle linebacker Calvin Lunkins did a lot of the heavy lifting with 82 stops but if the opener is any indication, Carter is going to get his share in 2019.
Athletic ability has never been an issue. His speed and energy show up even to casual observers at a Southern practice. Now Carter is latching on to the mental aspect of his game.
“Caleb is probably one of the better athletes we have,” Jaguars coach Dawson Odums said. “Sideline to sideline, a high-energy guy with a great motor. He made some mistakes but at the end of the day he played like we know he can. I told (linebackers) coach (Charles) Ayro, ‘You finally got him going in the right direction.’ His best football is in front of him. He and Lunkins work really well together.”
Carter said he’s improved himself by buckling down in the film room and staying more focused when he’s being coached. He’s expecting his season to only get better.
“It does help my confidence,” he said of Saturday’s game. “It makes me hungry and want to get into the film room more, be more vocal and see what I can do. It’s not really a surprise. I’m ready for the whole season to help my defense.”
Carter’s tendency to stand out goes back to high school where Scotlandville coach Robert Valdez had to reel in Carter’s exuberance in practice for the player’s sake and that of his teammates. Valdez didn’t want Carter, a defensive end-linebacker-fullback, to burn himself out or send his teammates to the training room.
Hired two weeks before the 2015 season, Valdez first noticed Carter creating havoc at practice.
“I didn’t even know who he was,” Valdez said. “He was trying to kill my running backs. I stopped practice one day and said, ‘Dude, what’s the problem?’ He said, ‘I only know how to go one way — full speed.’ I said, ‘Yeah, well that’s going to happen on Friday's.’”
Later, Valdez said Carter would complain that two-hour practices weren’t long enough to get ready for games.
“His motor was non-stop,” Valdez said. “He was a catalyst. He was like a bull in a china shop, but he does study the game. When you combine that with the physical ability — and he is a physical specimen — you have something special.”
“He’s got great parents, mom and dad are the epitome of student-athletes, very supportive in academics and athletics. He had a wonderful support system.”
Carter was one of 13 Scotlandville players to receiver football scholarships off of a 10-2 team that was four points from being unbeaten. He was projected as a safety at the college level but now looks like one of the cornerstones of the Jaguar defense at linebacker.
Playing next to Lunkins has been a positive influence.
“We work together and feed off each other’s energy,” Carter said. “Our communication on and off the field plays a big part.”
Now that he’s dialed in, he’s not just an athlete flying around the field.
“He’s a flat-out, all-out ball player,” safety Montavius Gaines said.