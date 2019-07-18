HOUSTON — After claiming its first Southland Conference title in 13 seasons a year ago, it figured that the Nicholls football team would be the preseason favorite to repeat in 2019.

But not even the Colonels could have expected to be as big a favorite as they are.

Nicholls, which reached the second round of the FCS playoffs last fall, polled the maximum amount of points in this year’s survey of 11 league coaches and sports information directors.

The Colonels garnered 20 first-place votes and 200 total points, which is essentially unanimous since coaches and SIDs aren't allowed to vote for their teams.

Points are awarded on an 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis from each ballot submitted.

Nicholls, which finished 9-4 overall and 7-2 in the league last season, easily outdistanced Central Arkansas in the poll announced Thursday to kick off the SLC’s annual media day in which the coach and two players from all 11 football-playing schools were featured.

Incarnate Word collected one first-place vote and was third in the poll, while Abilene Christian received the other top vote to finish seventh.

Central Arkansas finished second with 154 points, followed by Incarnate Word (150) and Sam Houston State (146).

McNeese State was sixth (114), Southeastern was eighth (89) and Northwestern State was 10th (56).

2019 Southland preseason poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Nicholls (20) 200

2. Central Arkansas 154

3. Incarnate Word (1) 150

4. Sam Houston State 146

5. Lamar 123

6. McNeese State 114

7. Abilene Christian (1) 112

8. Southeastern 71

9. Stephen F. Austin 63

10. Northwestern State 56

11. Houston Baptist 21