Playing on one of his favorite golf courses proved to be an insurmountable advantage for Greg Berthelot on Sunday afternoon at Beaver Creek Golf Course.
Berthelot shot a 68 to post a two-day total of 9-under 135, which was good enough to win the Baton Rouge Open by three shots. Brayden Seguin carded his second consecutive 69 to finish second at 6-under 138.
Michael Arnaud shot 68 on Sunday and finished third at 5 under.
Berthelot, who won his second consecutive Baton Rouge Amateur last August when it was held at Beaver Creek, was in a comfort zone this weekend.
"I've always played well out here," Berthelot said. "You have to take advantage if you're in the fairway, and I tend to find the fairway a lot."
Seguin began the round two shots behind Berthelot but made up ground quickly. After both golfers bogeyed the first hole, Seguin made eagle at the par-5 second thanks to a laser fairway metal that finished 4 feet from the pin.
Seguin followed with birdies on the next two holes to catch Berthelot at 6 under. Both golfers parred the next four holes before things changed at the ninth.
After finding the fairway off the tee, Seguin hit his approach to 12 feet. Berthelot played his approach from a fairway sand trap but put his ball closer.
"I think I had 123 yards left (to the pin)," Berthelot said of his shot to a green that slopes back to front. "I hit a gap wedge 25 feet past the hole and it came back to 9 or 10 feet."
Seguin missed his putt, and Berthelot rolled his in to take the lead for good.
The par-5 11th was a showcase for Berthelot's long, accurate driving skills. After hitting a 300-plus yard drive, he was left with 183 yards to the green. Berthelot hit a 9-iron pin-high and two-putted for birdie.
Seguin played the back nine at even-par.
"We were tied after eight holes but my putter went cold after that," Seguin said. "I had some good looks. I thought the lines were right but my putter was cold."
Results from the Baton Rouge Open at Beaver Creek Golf Course:
Greg Berthelot 67 68 – 135
Brayden Seguin 69 69 – 138
Michael Arnaud 71 68 – 139
Wendell Akins 72 70 – 142
Kyle Bennett 71 71 – 142
Scott Wilfong 70 72 – 142
Phillip Frazier 74 69 – 142
Carter Schmidt 74 69 – 142
Robbie White 70 73 – 143
Jason Humphries 72 73 – 145
Chris Jordan 70 75 – 145
Landon Covington 73 73 – 146