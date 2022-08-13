The Southern offense may be undergoing a complete overhaul in style, but its strength remains the same.
First-year coach Eric Dooley is happy to have a solid offensive line to build around while installing his up-tempo attack. With three starters back from a line that helped the Jaguars lead the Southwestern Athletic Conference in rushing, it's just a matter of shifting gears.
“It’s been different, but nothing we can’t handle,” said Brian Williams, a two-year starter at left guard. “I’ve gotten slimmer and I’m a little faster, trying to get into the best condition for the season.
“It’s a big adjustment. We have to get the chemistry down with new guys. We have to be on the same page and with more repetitions in practice, we’ll get there.”
Williams, center Dallas Black and right tackle Jeremiah Stafford have each started the past two seasons, bringing invaluable experience. Transfer Bryce McNair has been working at left tackle and fifth-year senior Bernard Childs has moved in at left guard, although he is down with an injury at the moment.
Grambling graduate transfer Kyree Wade is filling in.
“They’re coming together, trusting the process, working hard,” offensive line coach Damon Nivens said. “They come with their hearts every day. It’s translating from the classroom to the field.
“It’s always great to have the guys like that (returning starters). It’s all cohesiveness. At other positions, you can work individually, but (on the) offensive line, you’ve got to work as a unit, mold and grind.”
Nivens would know, given his deep understanding of the position. He was a standout tackle for Southern who played three years in the NFL, including a short stint with the Saints. He was later an assistant coach at Southern before moving to Arkansas-Pine Bluff where he helped develop a raw lineman named Terron Armstead into a third-round draft pick and eventual All-Pro for the Saints.
The first task for Nivens was to establish himself with his new group before getting it used to a shift in offensive philosophy.
“I needed to get them to hear my voice and commands, take them through drills get them to understand the concepts,” Nivens said. “It’s 80% mental and 20% physical. If they can get it mentally, the physical shouldn’t be a problem.
“We’re getting there. Guys are getting acclimated to playing hard. They trust the process and coaching.”
Helping that along is the experience of players like Black, Stafford and Williams. Black was an All-SWAC pick last year and plays the role of assistant coach on the field. He’s responsible for calling out blocking assignments and says the transition to a new coach has been seamless.
“Coach Nivens has played on the highest levels,” Black said. “He knows what to do and can explain it. We like that about him.
“We’re coming along real good, getting to know each other better and executing better. In past years we ran the ball a lot. It’s more balanced. You have to be able to pass block and get on the ball fast, it’s a fast-paced offense.”
Williams said the fivesome is comfortable with whomever is out there, including reserves such as Wade, Eli Fields and Traveon Garrett-Newsome.
“We get together a lot outside of this facility,” Williams said. “We have a lot of chemistry outside of football.”
In increase in tempo will require more conditioning and athletic skill. Black and Williams both say the preparation in the summer and the pace at practice has helped them get into the best shape of their lives.
Instead of focusing on strength and trying to road-grade defenders to open running lanes, the emphasis has been on footwork and communication to make sure they keep pass rushers at bay long enough for quarterbacks to get the ball out of their hands.
“McNair is coming along at left tackle,” Nivens said. “He’s got a ways to go, but he’s coming to work with his hard hat on, trusting his set. Bernard Childs is out right now. Last year he played a lot of different roles, he’s down but will be back shortly. Kyree Wade is filling in and has played some different positions along the line.
“They’re getting the calls out before the snap. We’re up tempo so we can’t be a second late. It’s like a basketball team on the football field.”