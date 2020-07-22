The Ivy League was the first to postpone its football season. The Patriot League, Mid-East Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference all followed.
The Southland Conference, meanwhile, is pressing ahead.
Speaking on Wednesday during the conference’s virtual media day, Southland commissioner Tom Burnett emphasized his league’s desire and commitment to “motor forward” and play in the fall “as it currently lies” — even as the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in
Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.
Burnett said it’s even possible that fans could attend games on campus this fall, but he stressed that the decisions to admit fans will be up to each member institution.
“They will have to follow local guidance on what capacity they’ll be allowed. We are watching what our states say and local communities say and we are going to have to live with that,” said Burnett. “We will not have a conference standard that supersedes any of that.”
The first game involving a Southland team is Aug. 29 in Montgomery, Alabama, a nonconference matchup between Central Arkansas and Austin Peay.
Although most conference games won’t begin until Sept. 12, two Southland teams are scheduled to square off in a Thursday night game Sept. 3 when Incarnate Word visits Northwestern State.
In the meantime, pandemic or otherwise, practice is set to begin.
Starting on Friday, Division I football programs will be allowed up to an hour of walk-throughs (players can use footballs but no helmets or pads). Typical four-week preseason camps can
begin Aug. 7.
“We anticipate our football camps opening soon with our focus on student-athletes beginning preseason practices as they normally do,” Burnett said.
First-year McNeese State coach Frank Wilson said his team will use two different locker rooms so as to maximize space, adding that the coaching staff and university will not be “reckless” in their approach.
“We’ll do as much in everything that is recommended to us by the protocol of our medical task force and the CDC,” Wilson said. “I think if we are able to do that and we can play a season, I’d love to.”
Central Arkansas, which shared last year’s Southland title with Nicholls State, is the preseason favorite to win the title this fall.
Sam Houston State was voted second with four first-place votes, and Nicholls is third in the preseason poll with six first-place votes.
Southeastern ranked fourth after returning to the FCS playoffs last fall for the first time since 2014. The Lions defeated Villanova in a 45-44 first-round thriller but were crushed by Montana 73-28 in the second round.
“It was tough to go home after (losing to) Montana,” Scelfo said. “We earned the right to get in the playoffs. We earned the right to play that second week. We want to take not only to that step, but we want to go further this year.”