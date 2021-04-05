The Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced the power rankings over the weekend and the bracket Monday that puts 32 boys/coed teams and 16 girls’ teams into the state high school bowling playoffs beginning April 19.
The boys/coed division through to the semifinals will be decided on April 19 at Creole Lanes in Houma (lower bracket) and April 20 at AMF Kenner (upper bracket).
The girls' first two rounds will be held April 21 at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
The state team semifinals and finals will be Monday, April 26 at Premier Lanes in Gonzales.
Now there isn’t time to try to explain how we get to this point with the power rankings. It isn’t a perfect system, but I’m not sure there is one.
First of all, Catholic is the No. 1 seed and will bowl at AMF Kenner. No. 2 seed Central Lafourche will get to bowl at Creole because of being in the lower bracket. Those are the only undefeated teams this season in high school bowling in the boys/coed division.
If the seedings hold, Catholic could get to the semifinals by defeating No. 32 St. Amant, No. 16 H.L. Bourgeois and possibly No. 8 Vandebilt Catholic or No. 9 Dutchtown.
Most intriguing is a possibility for a second-round match that would have No. 5 seed Brother Martin meeting No. 12 Jesuit at AMF Kenner. It is a matchup that many felt would be further down the road in the playoffs. Jesuit lost in the February matches at Premier and then lost later in the year to Brother Martin.
The Crusaders, whose only loss is to Catholic in February in Gonzales, will be looking for their unprecedented fifth title, having won in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. The Denham Springs girls (2005-08) are the only other school to capture four state titles.
The rest of the top five has Teurlings Catholic at No. 3 and Captain Shreve of Shreveport in the four spot. No team from above the I-10 corridor has made it to the finals of the state bowling playoffs to date.
It was close at the back end of the field of 32, as Baton Rouge High (31) and St. Amant (32) got the final two spots ahead of two other Baton Rouge area schools, Zachary (33) and Woodlawn (34).
Teams will have to get through three matches in one day to advance to the April 26 semis in Gonzales.
On the girls’ side of the ledger, there are three undefeated teams up top with Central Lafourche at one, the Chipmunks of Archbishop Chapelle in second and St. Amant in third. The 2015 girls champ from St. Scholastica are fourth. Dutchtown is fifth and three-time champions from Lafayette High stand in sixth.
Lafayette may have some extra incentive to get a fourth title after the recent death of longtime Lafayette bowling figure Keith Dhuet, who coached the Lions to the title in 2009, 2010 and 2012.
C. E. Byrd of Shreveport got the final qualifying spot as the 16th seed over St. Joseph’s Academy, whose recent upset in the final week of No. 9 Central couldn’t quite get it into the field.
The singles seedings were also announced for the top 80 boys and top 48 girls who will compete for the state championship in a four-game series event on April 27 at All-Star Baton Rouge.
I think the boys championship will be a tremendous battle with the potential for someone to have to throw close to 900 for four games to win the title. Twenty-three bowlers averaged at least 200 for 21 games, and Austin Martin of Ponchatoula made a serious run at Cory Ledet’s (Jesuit) state record average of 233, finishing at 231. He finished with the best average by 13 pins over Ryan Booth of Loranger.
The top Baton Rouge average is freshman Preston West of Dutchtown with 214. Catholic has three bowlers in that 200 group as does Jesuit. Even more impressive is the work of Bruce Himbert, coach of Brother Martin, who with roster movement was able to get nine bowlers in the singles, all with at least 21 games.
Jayden Hauck did set a girls state record for Hammond this year with a 213.56 average, joining Chapelle’s Sarah Rubi (203) with 200 averages entering the singles. Ashtyn Yoches of Dutchtown is next at 194, and Hannah Grather of East Ascension is at 192. Chapelle has three of the top six averages in the state.
The complete brackets and singles seedings are available at LHSAA.org.
Honor roll notes
Be sure and check out the honor roll today, because the final scores from Circle Bowl are included. A lot of bowlers came by on Thursday for the final night of the Industrial League in the house, and it was great to see old friends and to share a few memories. And congrats to Ethan Crochet, who threw a perfect 300 game on the final night of bowling in the center.
Here’s one more note: Jacob Vangilder bowled not only his first 300 Saturday in youth league at AMF Kenner, but his first 800 (257, 300, 258). Now that may seem like not a big deal, but it was when you consider his dad, Lenny, has bowled 300 and Lenny’s dad and Jacob’s grandfather (J. L.) has rolled 300 and 800. Not bad for three generations of the Vangilder family. Jacob will be one of those nine Brother Martin bowlers in the singles event.
Back with you on April 20. Until then, good luck and good bowling.