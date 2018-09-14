HAMMOND — On the eve of his first game on the Strawberry Stadium sideline, Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo will be inducted to the New Iberia Senior High School Athletics Hall of Fame in conjunction with the school’s home game against Westgate.
Scelfo was a standout at NISH in both football and baseball. After starring at linebacker and catcher the Yellow Jackets, Sceflo went to UL-Monroe to play both sports. He eventually settled on baseball, earning the school’s Athlete of the Year award as a senior.
“I was honored to receive this recognition from my alma mater,” Scelfo said. “Some of my fondest memories come from my time at New Iberia and to be included in the Hall of Fame is humbling and special for me.”