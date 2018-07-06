At the tail end of a turnover-fueled week, the New Pelicans maintained a bit of continuity.
Ian Clark agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, a source confirmed to The Advocate. The terms are for the veteran’s minimum, according to a source, which is what Clark played for in New Orleans last season.
Last season, Clark was a valuable guard in the Pelicans’ rotation, adding a dose of shooting ability and quick-twitch scoring off the bench, averaging 7.4 points in 19.7 minutes in 74 regular-season appearances. He came on particularly strong in the second half of the season, notching eight of his 10 best scoring games (at least 15 points) after DeMarcus Cousins’ injury.
His most memorable performance came in New Orleans’ Game 3 win over the eventual-champion Golden State Warriors, when he scored 18 points, including three 3-pointers.
“That’s the kind of thing he can do,” Pelicans’ coach Alvin Gentry said after the game. “He can get hot and he can score. He’s a weapon for us and we know he’s always capable of doing that. He’s someone who knows what we need from him and he can help us in a few different ways and he’s an important part of this team.”
Clark now joins Elfrid Payton in the Pelicans’ backcourt, who also signed a one-year contract with the Pelicans this week. And they won’t be backing up Rajon Rondo, who bolted for a $9 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers on July 2.
Clark, a former Belmont standout can play either guard position, taking control of the point alongside Jrue Holiday and E’Twaun Moore or settling in as a shooting guard alongside next to Payton.
Clark is entering his sixth NBA season, which includes winning a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2017.
“He’s a really good player and a big part of what we do,” Anthony Davis said about Clark in March. “We need the kind of stuff he does off the bench and we know he’s always there, ready to hit a big shot or make a play whenever we need it.”