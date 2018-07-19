HOUSTON — It’s safe to say most — if not all — college football coaches like the new rule allowing players to participate in up to four games a season without burning a redshirt year.
Count Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe among them.
“I think it’s a plus,” Rebowe said Thursday at Southland Conference media day. “They had that years ago where a guy could play 15 or 20 percent of a season and if they were hurt you could redshirt him.
"It’s going to be interesting to see how some people are going to use it; you can actually play a guy maybe in the first two games and come back and play him again in the last two games.”
In essence, it could be like an NFL team bringing a player up from the practice squad if there is an injury and not using up a whole season of eligibility.
“It’s all for the student-athletes and it’s going to help those guys,” Rebowe said. “You can maybe travel a guy and put him on special teams and see how he develops. You can also use it as competition in practice, use it as leverage.”
New vantage point
By the time Central Arkansas kicks off at Tulsa for its season opener on Sept. 1, it will have been almost 10 years since Nathan Brown last stood on the sideline for a live football game.
Brown, the Bears’ first-year head coach, remembers vividly Sept. 1, 2008, when Central Arkansas defeated McNeese State to claim the Southland Conference title.
It was the final game of his playing career.
Brown, who will turn 32 next month, has spent the past decade calling games from the coaches’ booth — first as the quarterbacks coach at his alma mater and the past four years as its offensive coordinator.
With his promotion, Brown also gets an upgraded view of the field.
“One of the fun things about coaching football is your relationships and the way you react and coach your players,” Brown said. “To get the opportunity to coach on the sideline, see the way they react, see their eyes when the game is tight — all that stuff — is what I’m excited about.”
New ‘kids’ on the block
Five the 11 coaches who took the stage Thursday were participating in their first Southland Conference media day.
The group included Southeastern Louisiana’s Frank Scelfo, who has 35 years experience as a high school, college and NFL coach, but is in his first season as a college head coach.
Scelfo, 59, was hired by SLU in January to replace Ron Roberts, who is now the defensive coordinator at UL-Lafayette.
The other newbies are Brown, Brad Laird (Northwestern State), Eric Morris (Incarnate Word) and Jeff Byrd (Stephen F. Austin).
The ‘veterans’
On the other side of the coin are the three longest-tenured coaches in the league.
Sam Houston State’s K.C. Keeler and Houston Baptist’s Vic Shealy are each entering their fifth season at their schools and Rebowe, who is beginning his fourth season at Nicholls, is next.
After those three comes McNeese State’s Lance Guidry, who has been the head man there for only two seasons.
Tough sledding
Nicholls and Southeastern won’t have any gimmes in the early part of their schedules.
The Colonels’ opening four-game stretch includes games at FBS schools Kansas and Tulane before starting SLC play at McNeese State and hosting preseason favorite Sam Houston State.
The Lions are at UL-Monroe and LSU, then host defending league champion Central Arkansas. SLU also ends the season at Sam Houston before hosting McNeese and visiting Nicholls State.
See you in Frisco
For the ninth consecutive season, the Southland Conference will host the FCS championship game to be played Jan. 5 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
The contract for the title game calls for it to be held in Frisco through 2020, but SLC Commissioner Tom Burnett said Thursday the league has already had discussions with the NCAA about extending the deal.
The SLC has had a team reach the FCS semifinals in five of the past seven seasons.
Mike Gegenheimer contributed to this report.