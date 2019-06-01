The Arizona State offense showed why its among the national leaders in runs per game, but it was a pitching performance that caught the eye of Sun Devils coach Tracy Smith Saturday afternoon at the Baton Rouge regional.
Making his first start since April 7, right-hander R.J. Dabovich held Stony Brook in check for 6⅔ innings, and Arizona State’s offense did the rest in a 13-5 elimination-game win over the Seawolves.
With the win, Arizona State (38-18) advances to play Sunday at 2 p.m. against either Southern Miss or LSU.
“I feel like the key today was getting some length out of R.J.,” Smith said. “He did exactly what we needed him to do. After the tough (12-run) inning yesterday, we made it a little difficult on ourselves, but we have a formula we think will work because we plan to be here for a while.”
Stony Brook (31-23) took the early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first. Those scored on a single by Sean Buckhout, whose two-out chopper to third base took a bad bounce and wiggled into left field.
From there, Dabovich (7-1) held the Seawolves to only one run before exiting in the seventh with two men on base. He was charged with five runs, all earned, on six hits in 6⅔ innings, but the performance felt like it was stronger than what the numbers showed.
“It is what it is when you have a couple of bad bounces,” Dabovich said. “You can’t really hang on that. You’ve just got to go back out and fill up the zone.”
Brady Corrigan inherited Dabovich’s baserunners, and Stony Brook drove them in with a pair of two-out hits. It wasn’t enough to overcome a relentless performance by the Sun Devils’ offense.
Trailing 2-0 through two innings, Arizona State scored in six of its last seven at-bats.
“I’m real proud of my team for the way they came back from a real rough game last night.” Stony Brook coach Matt Senk said. “Today, I thought we competed to a man. Credit to Arizona State, they got the lead and then (Dabovich) took over in the middle innings.”
Stony Brook broke on top with two runs on two hits in the bottom of the first. Including three games at the America East conference tournament, it was the fifth consecutive time the Seawolves scored first in the postseason.
Arizona State tied the score with two runs on three hits in the third. Trevor Hauver led off with a triple to the right field wall, and Spencer Torkelson followed with a double to left. One batter later, Alika Williams singled to drive in Torkelson.
The Sun Devils sent eight men to the plate in the fourth scoring two runs on a hit and three walks. Hauver had an RBI single and Drew Swift scored from third on a wild pitch.
In the fifth, ASU opened with five consecutive singles to stretch its lead to 7-3. The Sun Devils might have gotten more, but Swift was thrown out trying to stretch an RBI single into a double after Stony Brook center fielder Michael Wilson briefly overran the ball.