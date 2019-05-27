For many years the Bowling Proprietors Association of America conducted a Family Tournament that would eventually qualify a youth and a parent to bowl together in a national family event that was held once at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
When that tournament went away, the state bowling proprietors decided to conduct a state Adult-Youth championship and in just four years it has become wildly successful with this year a record 145 teams qualifying from 10 bowling centers and another 24 second-chance teams competed for an amazing $6,600 in scholarship. With the addition of the Grand Prix Scholarship program in the state as part of the hosts for the event more than $10,000 was awarded.
There were some great scores by adults and youth with Coleman Eaton of Circle Bowl rolling 300, Frank Evans of All-Star 299 and Robert Pontiff of Creole Lanes (Houma) with 298. Justin Lynd of Acadiana Lanes (Lafayette) had a four-game total of 946 and Devin Legendre of All-Star posting 941. Jarryd Cornelious of Circle Bowl had 920.
In the U20 division, Guy Mapstone and Kelvin Smith of Petro Bowl had a four-game doubles total of 1,958 to win the $850 first prize. Mapstone, the youth bowler, had a 252 in the last game, and Smith a 216 to get the first spot.
Cornelious and Coleman Eaton of Circle Bowl finished second at 1,956 ($525). Dawson and Dennis Lavergne of Tangi Lanes (Hammond) were third with 1,922 for $325. Joshua Green and Jacob Dupre of All-Star was fourth for $250.
A family team of Evan and Stephen Smith of Lafayette Lanes won $875 for first in the U15 division with a very good 2,039, including a 439 final game. The $375 second-place award went to Premier Lanes’ Logan Freeman and Billy Metcalf (2,034 score) with Rees and Rachel Boulanger of Lafayette Lanes in third for $250. Ashtyn Yoches and Mike Lacroix of All-Star Lanes was fourth tied with Joshua and Matt Raynor with each getting $175. Both teams had 1903 scores.
The team of Gracie and Danny Dawson of Circle Bowl took first in the U12 division with a score of 2058 for $850, with Liam Lynd and Matt Raynder of Lafayette Lanes took second at 1,959 for $350. Henry and Kenneth Bratkowski of All-Star was third at 1,951 for $250 and the $200 fourth scholarship went to Chase and Darrin Cagnolatti of Premier Lanes in Gonzales.
Bowling on TV
It really is a good time for bowling on television with what Fox has done with the PBA Tour and what CBS Sports Network continues to do with the PWBA Tour. The Queen’s event last Tuesday was every bit as good as advertised, and Dave Ryan and Kelly Kulick bring an expertise and knowledge to the booth that’s put them up there with Rob Stone and Randy Pedersen on the Fox broadcasts.
Dasha Kovalova of the Ukraine was the winner as the 24-year-old former Wichita State star won the one match she needed to on television to capture the title in the first Queen’s stepladder finals composed of all international players. She beat Malaysia’s Sin Li Jane, 226-216, in the final match at Northrock Lanes in Wichita.
In the two previous matches there were long beginning strike strings with Sin opening the semifinal with eight straight strikes.
It was the first of the PWBA finals to be conducted on CBS Sports Network with the next telecast the U.S. Open on June 23.
Speaking of finals, we are finally down to the last four standing in the PBA Playoffs at Bayside Bowl in Portland and the action goes back live Saturday and Sunday for the semifinals and finals.
Kris Prather and Anthony Simonsen are already in the semifinals with Bill O’Neill and Sean Rash qualifying for the semifinals Monday night.
The semis and finals are set for 11 a.m. on the over-the-air FOX Sports network with Sunday's winner getting $100,000.
Honor roll notes
Ryne Daigle at Circle Bowl had a 299 game and a 795 series to lead the scoring in the city the past two weeks, with Sarah Broussard continuing her fine bowling with a 711 series and a 264 high game. Tyler Lewis had a 300 game. The youth leagues were paced by Bailee Chapman with a 629. Loyd Hutchinson is on top again in the senior leagues with a 688 set.
Summer leagues are starting and there are spots if you want to bowl in a short, fun season with your friends. Check with your league coordinator at your favorite center.
Back with you on June 11. Until then, good luck and good bowling.