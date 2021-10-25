Alabama A&M and Alabama State are both seemingly out of the race of the SWAC East Division title, but both still have some magic left in their seasons.
The two programs will meet in their annual throwdown for state bragging rights in the 80th Magic City Classic at Birmingham’s Legion Field with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
It’s the Alabama version of the Bayou Classic and includes a parade Saturday morning and a halftime battle of the bands between A&M’s Marching Maroon and ASU’s Mighty Marching Hornets. Basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal, rapper Ludacris and actor Don Cheadle have been among those selected as celebrity ambassadors.
Alabama A&M leads 41-34-4 in the series which dates back to 1940. The Bulldogs have won the last three meetings and five of the last seven, eking out a 43-41, triple overtime win in 2019 and a 42-41 victory in 2016. The Hornets' last win was 20-16 in 2017, a game which set the attendance record of 70,813.
“You can throw the record books out the window,” A&M coach Connell Maynor said among the many platitudes he used during Monday’s SWAC coaches Zoom conference. “It’s going to be a 60-minute game and the team with the ball last will probably win. That’s how it’s been every year.”
Jackson State and Florida A&M are ahead of both teams in the standing and both have already beaten each of the Alabama schools, which are 3-3 overall. A&M is 2-2 in SWAC play and ASU is 1-3.
The game is like a family feud, especially with Maynor and ASU coach Donald Hill-Eley being close friends. They often play golf together and take friendly shots at each other during the weekly Zoom call.
“Win, lose or draw we’re good friends, we talk every day,” Maynor said. “But for that three hours, he knows I’ll chop his head off if I can.”
Just like the Bayou Classic, the game can make or break a season. Hill-Eley is looking forward to this year’s game bringing back the atmosphere and excitement after a toned-down event in the spring.
“Even with COVID restrictions last year we had a first-class event,” Hill-Eley said. “There will be 60,000 in the stands and 20,000 outside the stadium. It will be good to turn down the street and see people in the yards. Neither team is from Birmingham but with so many things going on it feels like a home game for both teams.”
Blueblood battle
It doesn’t have a classic tag, but when Grambling meets Florida A&M for the first time as a member of the SWAC, it will get notice as a matchup of HBCU elites. It will be the Rattlers’ homecoming game.
“I would not have chosen Grambling as a homecoming but that’s the way the schedule fell,” said FAMU coach Willie Simmons, whose team is 5-2 overall and 3-1 in SWAC play. “It’s two blueblood HBCU programs that mean the world to HBCU football. It’s going to be a tough game against a team that has as much pride in the colors they wear as anybody.”
Grambling (3-4, 2-2) is coming off an open date.
“FAMU is one of the premier programs in college football,” Grambling coach Broderick Fobbs said. “We’re competing against one of the best, and who wouldn’t want to compete in that type of environment? There’s going to be a lot of people there. It’s homecoming, and we thrive in those type atmospheres.”
This week
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State; Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State; Grambling at Florida A&M; Alcorn State at Southern; Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Open: Prairie View, Bethune-Cookman
Last week
Jackson State 42, Bethune-Cookman 12; Alcorn State 44, Texas Southern 27; Florida A&M 31, Mississippi Valley State 28; Arkansas 45, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3; Prairie View 48, Southern 21.
Players of the Week
Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land and Rattlers wide receiver Jah’Marae Sheread won Player of the Week awards.
Wideman caught nine passes for 169 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-12 win over Bethune-Cookman to take the offensive honor. Sanders threw for 309 yards and four scores to win the newcomer honor. Land had six tackles, 4½ for loss including 1½ sacks for the defensive honor and Sheread was the special teams winner with five punt returns for 159 yards, including a 59-yard TD return.
Polls
Southern dropped out of both BOXTOROW HBCU polls for the first time this season while the top four remained in place. Southern received led the teams receiving votes with 17 points in the coaches poll and 15 in the media poll. Jackson State, Prairie View, Alcorn State and Florida A&M made up the top four.